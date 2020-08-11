As Tigerly Ox heads north, new shave ice spot Kakigori Dessert Cafe moves in on E Madison

A new dessert spot has moved into Vietnamese eatery Tigerly Ox’s former home bordering Capitol Hill and the Central District at 22nd and E Madison.

Kakigori Dessert Cafe is now open and bringing Thai, Japanese and Korean fusion to E Madison with uniquely flavored sweet toasts and milk-based shave ice — like bestseller mango and sticky rice bingsu.

Owner Day Anujornrapan, who also runs Thai fusion restaurant Thai by Day in Edmonds with his family, saw the E Madison location as ideal for rolling out Kakigori’s creative dessert menu and says the pandemic heightened motivation to get the business up and running.

“I think life is too short and if you have a passion, do it — just follow your passion there,” he said. “That’s why I decided okay, this is my passion, I want to do it. I want to create a happiness to people.”

Kakigori was actually in the works before COVID-19 hit, but Anujornrapan says the pandemic delayed the cafe’s opening until now. “I think it’s about right to open,” he said, “people get used to the new normal now and all the people taking care of themselves like masks on always.”

Kakigori is open for dining-in and takeout via in-store ordering, although Anujornrapan says a website and online delivery are on the way. Beyond shave ice and toasts, the full menu lists soft serve ice cream with honeydew and “corn on the cob” flavors, savory rice balls with miso soup and coffee and tea drinks like matcha and black sesame affogato.

In March, Tigerly Ox announced on social media the restaurant is moving to a storefront in Maple Leaf after four years at the E Madison spot. In the meantime, the business is doing catering orders through its website.

“It is with excitement that we announce we were offered the purchase of our lease and after much consideration we have agreed to accept. As such, we are no longer operating out of our E. Madison location,” Tigerly Ox wrote on Instagram. “This will allow us to further focus on our growing catering services while allowing another highly qualified operator to service the neighborhood.”

Kakigori has been open for a couple weeks now and Anujornrapan says business has been good so far thanks to social media.

“I think the product is super cute and good for Instagram and Facebooking and stuff,” he said. “A couple food bloggers came and then posted on their food blogs and then people get to know us more.”

Kakigori Dessert Cafe is open at 2207 E Madison Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 7 PM. You can learn more here.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.