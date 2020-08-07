Capitol Hill Community Post | Public Art in Progress for Miller Community Center

From Miller CC Art Project

The design process is underway for a new interior artwork at the Miller Community Center. Seattle City Light, Seattle Parks and Recreation, and the Office of Arts & Culture have commissioned the artwork as part of a larger project to install a power-generating solar microgrid at the Center.

Miller Community Center’s patrons as possible. Lead artist Julia Harrison invites the public to participate in the design process in these ways:

SURVEY: Visit the project webpage to respond to a short survey: http://www.juliaharrison.net/miller-community-center.html

MEETINGS: Learn more about plans for the project at either of these online public meetings:

Tuesday, August 11, 4:30-5 pm

Monday, August 17, 12-12:30 pm

Please RSVP to MillerCenterArt@gmail.com for the Zoom meeting link.

SHARE

Send your Miller Community Center stories and photos to MillerCenterArt@gmail.com

DESIGN

What does the Miller Community Center mean to you? What’s your favorite thing about visiting? Can you capture these feelings in a doodle? This video demonstrates a kid-friendly technique that can be used to create new doodles:

The project webpage (http://www.juliaharrison.net/ miller-community-center.html) will continue to offer updates as the project progresses.

