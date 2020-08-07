Capitol Hill Community Post | Public Art in Progress for Miller Community Center

From Miller CC Art Project
The design process is underway for a new interior artwork at the Miller Community Center. Seattle City Light, Seattle Parks and Recreation, and the Office of Arts & Culture have commissioned the artwork as part of a larger project to install a power-generating solar microgrid at the Center.
SURVEY: Visit the project webpage to respond to a short survey: http://www.juliaharrison.net/
MEETINGS: Learn more about plans for the project at either of these online public meetings:
The project webpage (http://www.juliaharrison.net/
