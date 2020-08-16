Capitol Hill police-protester tit for tat continues with arrests, ‘man in tree’ standoff

SFD responding in body armor to a "Scenes of Violence" call at 11/Pine. Unclear what exactly occurred. pic.twitter.com/8HmhkDTiQZ — matt (@mmitgang) August 16, 2020

The back and forth between police and groups of protesters who say they are fighting for the homeless community around Cal Anderson Park has sparked a series of conflicts, property damage, and arrests this weekend in the Broadway and Pike/Pine core of Capitol Hill.’

The Cal Anderson Shelterhouse facility near the 11th and E Olive entrance to the park continues to be a center of conflict after Seattle Police swept in Friday morning and — temporarily — cleared the area of activists and campers who say they are taking over the building used for rentals and community meetings to provide services to people living in the park.

The groups of protesters and activists have been significantly smaller than the massive rallies and marches seen during the CHOP occupied camp for Black Lives Matter causes. The new actions have also brought more property damage and vandalism to the area as the groups have continued to focus on large banks, Amazon and Starbucks-related properties, and other targeted businesses in nightly marches and actions.

Many of the targets are hit repeatedly. Early Saturday morning, someone again tried to damage the E Olive Way Starbucks in an arson attempt.

The new, “direct action” efforts of groups in recent weeks has also come with a different approach to media and social media. Groups have continued to be hostile to press coverage and mostly discourage live video and photography during the marches and actions.

The weeks have also brought increased reliance on protest tactics including the use of a small fleet of blocking vehicles used to protect marchers as they block traffic and fill the lanes on streets like Broadway or E Pine. Protesters also used cars to block earlier this summer during the nightly protests to shut down I-5. The car brigade has increasingly become part of the protests on city streets where groups had been using large groups of bicyclists.

The groups rallying around Cal Anderson have also organized their marches for causes beyond homelessness with calls for action against police brutality and against the Seattle Police Officer Guild.

The police response has so far been on a much smaller scale than during CHOP, mostly without the presence of heavily armored riot cops attempting to stand ground around the East Precinct. Car brigades have been one target of opportunity for police with multiple vehicles involves with the protests impounded over the weekend including one Tesla advertising “free rides for protesters.”

Police have also been aided by the increasingly mobile presence of private armed security. Hired by building owners and property managers in the area around Cal Anderson, the private security teams have begun following the protest groups that have become more difficult to track with fewer livestreams and social media updates.

The police response to crowd control has continued to be aggressive. Friday night, SPD reported three arrests after the small group marching around Broadway left a trail of property damage and graffiti:

At approximately 10:20 PM, the group, many of them carrying shields and wearing gas masks, helmets and body armor, began marching north on Broadway from Cal Anderson Park. Vehicles associated with the crowd moved between the group and responding police vehicles in an attempt to block the officers from accessing those committing the property destruction. A number of businesses along Broadway were damaged during the march. Officers did make three arrests, and those individuals were later booked into the King County Jail.

Saturday afternoon, a clash between police and protesters near the Shelterhouse brought a massive Seattle Fire response after reports of an officer injured with a pipe. Police later reported via East Precinct radio that there were no serious injuries and that a possible suspect was in custody following a report of property damage at 11th and Olive.

The back and forth and small skirmishes continued into the night around the edges of Cal Anderson where the lights were turned off by the city but small groups of protesters and park-goers continued to use the space.

Around midnight, SPD cordoned off the area around the East Precinct in a scene reminiscent of CHOP days as officers cleared the intersection of 12th and Pine. This time, the police tape and blockade wasn’t a barrier to try to make a stand against marching protesters.

Around 11:30 PM, a protester climbed onto the fencing erected outside the building in the days following CHOP and clambered into one of the 30-foot-trees in front of the precinct headquarters.

The protester — also the suspect in the assault on an officer earlier in the day in Cal Anderson — was ordered to come down. Seattle Fire was called for a possible rescue. 12th and Pine was closed to traffic and a new Seattle “man in tree” standoff followed. At one point, the male tree climbing suspect reportedly assaulted an officer with a branch. Police and a group of a dozen or so protesters were reported on the scene for a few hours before the tape was finally taken down and the intersection reopened. It’s unclear if the protester ever came down. There were no reported arrests .

