Capitol Hill’s Seattle Asian Art Museum not yet part of SAM’s return

Volunteer Park’s Seattle Asian Art Museum won’t be part of the Seattle Art Museum’s reopening after closing five months ago due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

SAM announced its reopening plans Monday after statewide restrictions (PDF) on museums — and bowling alleys! — were loosened :

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) reopens its downtown museum to the general public on Friday, September 11. The museum will initially be at a limited capacity and open Fridays through Sundays, 10 am–5 pm. SAM Shop and SAM Gallery will also reopen. TASTE Café at SAM, the Seattle Asian Art Museum, and the PACCAR Pavilion at the Olympic Sculpture Park remain closed until further notice. Timed tickets will be sold online only beginning September 4 for the September 11 general public reopening.

Under the state’s current limits, capacity must be restricted to 25%.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone back to the museum,” CEO Amada Cruz said about the return of the museum. “Seeing art in person is an irreplaceable experience, and with fewer visitors in the space, it will also be a uniquely intimate one.”

A SAM spokesperson said there was no information on when Capitol Hill’s Seattle Asian Art Museum might join the reopening, saying SAAM is “focusing on opening one location to start.”

SAAM shuttered in mid-March as COVID-19 numbers began to rise. In February, the building had reopened after three years of closure and construction to overhaul and expand the museum.

Volunteer Park’s other big construction project, meanwhile, is preparing to break ground. The $3 million project to create a new covered amphitheater in the park went out for bid for contractors earlier this month, the Volunteer Park Trust reports. According to the trust, the design of the new amphitheater combines necessary renovation with the parks historical identity. The new amphitheater’s modern appearance is planned to enhance the historic features of Volunteer Park’s Olmsted landscape, a characteristic integral to the park since its inception in 1904, while providing the community with a venue featuring better acoustics, protection from the elements, improved amenities for performers, ADA-compliant pathways, and a safer performance space.

You can learn more and donate to support the trust and the project here.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.