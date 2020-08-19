City Council committee looks at rules for scooter share pilot in Seattle

A plan that would have had scooter shares on the streets of Seattle this summer did not come together but the City Council’s transportation committee is ready to get things rolling again.

Wednesday morning, the committee is set to begin discussing a Seattle pilot for the scooters that are ubiquitous in many other parts of the country.

The rules for a city pilot of the scooters being discussed include an emphasis on pedestrian safety. Under the rules, the scooters would not be allowed on sidewalks.

In June, bike share returned to Seattle after a brief hiatus as Uber made way for Lime to restore the service here.

Lime has said the addition of scooters to its fleet of offerings is key to its operations.

The council committee’s full presentation on the pilot is below.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.