City launches survey for new features and improvements at Cal Anderson

The city has launched an online survey as part of its efforts to collect community feedback over possible changes to Cal Anderson Park:

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in 2020 Cal Anderson Park, a project to engage the public on how changing assumptions and language can affect the design of the park space and create a sense of belonging for everyone. Please take this short survey https://bit.ly/2020CalAnderson.

“The goal of Seattle Parks and Recreation is to identify short term action items and long-term strategies to build on and sustain the health of the people, the health of the environment and the strong community that supports the park,” the invitation reads. “Additional opportunities to support the 2020 Cal Anderson Park conversation will include interviews and additional public meetings in September and October.”

CHS reported here on the first sessions in the process as city officials look to meld efforts to “memorialize” features from the CHOP protest zone like art and community gardens with longterm community improvements to the park like lighting and safety changes.

The process comes as the park continues to be a center of protest and activism. Last week, police swept through the space clearing tents and activists who had taken over the Cal Anderson Shelterhouse in an effort they said was to provide resources and services to the homeless community around the park.

