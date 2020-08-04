Council proposal would call on SPD to punish any officer who targets media at protests

Seattle needs to sort out what crowd control tactics it will allow its police force to use and what ones like tear gas and flash bangs it will not. After many of those same tactics used on protesters were also turned on journalists, medics, and legal observers during protests across Seattle and on Capitol Hill, citywide Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda wants her city to make a statement that it supports a free press and won’t put reporters, camera crews, live streamers, and bloggers in further danger with cops looking to settle a score or legal demands to turn their work into possible criminal evidence.

“Members of the press should never be seen as an extension of the police and must always be seen as separate and free from the government,” Mosqueda said in a statement on her proposed resolution that would “affirm the free press’ right to cover protests in the community.”

The resolution would condemn targeting journalists and would call on SPD to discipline “any members of SPD who intentionally target a member of the press, legal observers, or medical personnel who are not otherwise engaging in unlawful conduct should be subject to discipline.”

“Journalists and legal observers should never be intimidated or targeted as they cover protests, and medics and firefighters should be free from harm when caring for protesters,” Mosqueda writes. “This resolution condemns any intentional targeting of press, legal observers, or medical personnel, who have the right to document police conduct during protests and care for those in need. It’s appalling that the City Council has to affirm basic human rights while we are in the midst of a civil rights awakening combined with overlapping crises, including a deadly pandemic, economic collapse and ongoing affordable housing crises,” Mosqueda said.

Moqueda’s resolution would recognize more than journalists for protection:

The resolution would also apply to legal observers and medics, who are at the protests to ensure the legal rights and safety of protesters, but have also been subject to gassing, flashbangs, arrests and intimidation. Reports from this past month include legal observers who have been targeted by police, and medics trying to aid protests being pepper sprayed in the face.

Mosqueda is married to Associated Press photographer Manuel Valdes.

The proposed resolution comes as City Attorney Peter Holmes continues to push for media outlets including the Seattle Times and the city’s major television stations to hand over video shot during the May 30th protest and riot in downtown Seattle. Many have criticized the city’s subpoena efforts saying the case is putting journalists at risk.

Meanwhile, the job of covering the recent weeks of protest has been dangerous enough. Here’s just one exchange from the July 25th police-declared riot on Capitol Hill involving SPD targeting media — along with crowds of demonstrators.

