Everyday March returns to Capitol Hill with march across 12th Ave

For weeks, Seattle’s Everyday March — including many activists and protesters part of the occupied protest this summer on Capitol Hill — has focused its efforts on spreading the message and demands of the city’s Black Lives Matter movement to neighborhoods and areas far from Pike/Pine and the East Precinct.

But the group returned to Capitol Hill’s streets Thursday night with an organized march from Volunteer Park to 12th and Pine and a call to the neighborhood’s residents to join the ongoing push to defund Seattle Police and build stronger social and community programs.

“Out of your window and into the streets,” the crowd of around 100 called out as it marched from near 15th and Prospect down to 12th Ave and onto the East Precinct for a rally and speeches.

Livestreaming journalist and Capitol Hill resident Joey Wieser covered the progression including the call-outs to residents, a stop in front of 12th Ave’s Violet restaurant, and run-ins with a few people opposed to the message along the way including one man who unsuccessfully attempted to block the street with his car.

Seattle BLM organizers have continued their push following the Seattle City Council’s approval earlier this month of a package of budget cuts to SPD that they say is the start of defunding the department and changing the way the city polices itself. The King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle community groups are now focused on establishing a “2021 participatory budgetary process” with city leaders this fall and have called on Mayor Jenny Durkan to commit to her pledge to make $100 million in funding available to the programs, a dollar amount the mayor claimed was being put toward Black Lives Matter goals in her own budget plans.

The 9 PM event brought the Everyday marchers back to Capitol Hill after recent weeks of smaller protests on the Hill that have included bouts of property damage and clashes with police — and another police sweep of Cal Anderson Park.

Thursday night, the marchers stayed clear of conflicts including the run-ins with individuals along the march who tried to argue with organizers or stop the procession.

There was no reported property damage and no reported arrests.

Saturday, the Everyday group is planning to “march on the governor’s mansion” in Olympia to tell Jay Inslee, “If Black Lives Matter, prove it!”

This Saturday with the Everyday March! pic.twitter.com/8WVNpmVUjn — Nikkita Oliver (@NikkitaOliver) August 20, 2020

