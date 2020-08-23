Facing a quiet Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky pops up at Capitol Hill’s Russian Community Center

Seattle’s Piroshky Piroshky, with its centerpiece location in the heart of Pike Place Market quieted by the nearly tourist-less COVID-19 economy, is making a push into the city’s neighborhoods and has found a friendly temporary home on Capitol Hill. The Russian bakery is in its second weekend of a pop-up outside 19th Ave’s Russian Community Center.

Owner Olga Sagan says the move into neighborhoods and outer areas like Magnolia and Bainbridge Island has been imperative to stay afloat, with business in their Pike Place Market shop down by 70% compared to last year and 90% down at their other two locations.

“We try to stay positive and reinvest into business and keep employees and not give up as much,” she said. “But now that it’s been six months, we are really realizing that downtown is not reviving.”

This is where the partnership with the Russian Community Center came into play. Sagan says it had actually been a dream of Piroshky Piroshky to open a location there prior to COVID-19. As the virus took shape, she was able to reach an agreement to support the events-based center and open the pop-up out front.

“We’re always open for partnering with or hosting other events that could comply with the social distancing,” a board member of the center told CHS.

The building was originally home to the Roycroft Theater built in 1925, which a 2002 City of Seattle survey calls, “the most ornate (of) the city’s few remaining neighborhood theaters.” It would become home for the Russian Community Center in 1960 following the theater’s closure and the center’s relocation from 17th Avenue. Hopes and rumors of a renovation of the nearly 100-year-old venue remain little more than neighborhood chat for the moment.

In years past, the center has rented out its space for culturally-minded events like Russian plays, dance performances and food festival occasions like Russian Bazaar. While it has been by and large closed since COVID-19 restrictions set in, he says the center is looking for outdoor or smaller indoor events to make use of the space.

The Piroshky Piroshky pop-ups have best-seller piroshkis like beef and cheese, potato and cheese, Jalapeño cheddar sausage and vegan veggie chipotle onsite, and the full menu with recently-added pierogi dumplings, bread and piroshky at-home kits can be pre-ordered online for pickup at the pop-up.

In addition to the downtown shops staying open for now and the pop-ups picking up speed, Piroshky Piroshky has a weekly delivery schedule into the greater Seattle area and suburbs. The bakery is also looking for food-truck businesses to partner with since their truck broke down last week.

“We’re really trying to reinvent ourselves over and over and over,” she said.

The Russian Community Center pop-up at 704 19th Ave E will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM Sunday and again the weekend of August 29-30. You can learn more at piroshkybakery.com.

