Following ‘multiple serious arson incidents and explosions,’ police add castle wall to Seattle’s East Precinct

A castle wall of stacked cement blocks now barricades Capitol Hill’s East Precinct headquarters at 12th and Pine. City officials say the new barrier is being put in place after the arson fires set outside the precinct earlier this week and due to “multiple serious arson incidents and explosions” targeting the building.

An SPD spokesperson provided a joint city department statement on the new wall:

Over the next several days, staff from the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department (SFD), Seattle Department of Transportation, and department of Finance and Administrative Services (FAS) are making structural updates to the East Precinct in an effort to protect the facility from arson and other damages, protect officers and detectives stationed in the precinct, and protect residents and community members who live near the precinct.

“The precinct is located in proximity to approximately 500 residential homes and many small businesses,” the city’s statement reads.

Monday’s arson fires were part of a night of protest in solidarity with Kenosha where the police shooting of Jacob Blake has brought another wave of demonstrations and riots across the country. A 19-year-old from Alaska faces federal charges in the fire set outside the East Precinct along 12th Ave fed by debris and cardboard but ultimately extinguished by Seattle Fire before any serious damages or injuries.

The city says, in addition to the new wall, SPD has procured additional fire extinguishers and will be securing exposed windows as a proactive measure to help secure the facility.

The new, more robust wall expands the secure footprint around the precinct by about six feet, claiming an even larger chunk of the street and bike lanes. The chain-link fence remains as a second perimeter inside the large wall. The sidewalk around the corner of 12th and Pine remains closed — and seems likely to remain that way given the new construction effort.

There was a time during CHOP when SPD had abandoned the building and activists were envisioning new community uses for the facility. Two months later, SPD is digging in.

The changes come as new policing facilities are increasingly designed with features including bollards, fences, and parking lots used to prevent direct access. The auto row-era building home to the East Precinct was never designed for that kind of environment. 100 years ago, it was home to the Willys-Overland Motors automobile company. It has stood through decades of change on the Hill thanks in part to its large x-shaped seismic braces — now partially hidden behind the new fortress wall.

SPD first erected the permanent barricades around the East Precinct in early July in the first hours after Mayor Jenny Durkan’s ordered raid and sweep of the CHOP protest zone.

The wall’s composition utilizing the huge rectangular “ecology blocks” echoes the formation of a similar barrier erected outside the West Precinct. The Seattle Department of Transportation also uses the blocks to form safety barriers along streets and intersections.

The city says the work started by SDOT crews Friday will stretch on and could require short street closures.

* Streets are expected to reopen by the evening.

* Crews may return over the weekend to inspect the structure and add any finishing touches.

* Once the structure has been built, all streets will be reopened and sidewalk access will be the same as it has been throughout the month of August. No unrestricted public parking spaces will be affected.

* SDOT crews will assist local residents and businesses who need to access their buildings during the brief construction period on Friday, and if any additional work is needed on Saturday morning.

* SDOT will follow all ADA requirements and install signs throughout the area so that people know that sidewalks have been closed.

The wall and fence now appears destined to be a long-term part of the Pike/Pine streetscape where it joins elements like the large Black Lives Matter mural painted on E Pine as semi-permanent reminders of CHOP and the ongoing unrest of the summer of 2020.

