Grant program for Hill and CD small businesses doubles in size

The GSBA has announced it has been able to double the size of a grant program developed to help Capitol Hill and Central District small businesses survive the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 crisis.

CHS reported last week on more than 150 applicants hoping for one of the 20 grants the new program was hoped to award. The community business nonprofit has announced that it has raised enough funding to provide twice as many grants:

Since the fund launch, T-Mobile stepped up with a $25,000 donation and was joined by Verity Credit Union, US Bank, Microsoft, Sanctuary Seattle Church, and Grace Church Seattle. With these additional contributions achieving GSBA’s original fundraising goal of $100,000 within the first week of the fund, the chamber has now increased its financial target to $200,000 in order to provide relief to an additional 40 small businesses. If this goal is met by the day the application closes on Friday, Sept. 4, GSBA will be able to provide $2,500 cash grants to 80 small businesses owned by LGBTQ people, BIPOC community members and women.

Still, the program can’t meet demand. GSBA says more than 200 businesses have already applied.

The deadline for businesses to submit a grant application or donate to the Ready for Business Fund is September 4.

