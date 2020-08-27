Ha Na, longest running business in Capitol Hill’s Broadway Alley, won’t reopen

The longest running business in the odd but interesting mix found inside Capitol Hill’s Broadway Alley mall, Ha Na is another casualty in the neighborhood now permanently lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner and Seattle-area restaurateur Aung Aung, part of a partnership that took over the long-running sushi restaurant five years ago, confirmed the restaurant currently shuttered during the ongoing restrictions won’t be reopening. “Now is a very hard time,” the Ha Na co-owner said. “I don’t know about Broadway right now.”

The sushi joint dates back to at least 1989 and is the spot many Capitol Hill folks first enjoyed the exotic cuisine. Vanishing Seattle posted about Ha Na here in 2019. Make sure to enjoy the oldtimer debate in the comments about how old, exactly, Ha Na is.

Ha Na’s permanent closure leaves an empty hole in the Broadway Alley marketplace. Another hole was just re-filled as Americana returned from a “permanent” COVID closure under new ownership.

You can read more about the interesting history of the Alley here in this report from the CHS archives.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 8/27/20

Food and drink

Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway , announced 7/23/20

, announced 7/23/20 The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

