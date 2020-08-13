Homelessness activists occupy Cal Anderson Shelterhouse

A group of homeless campers and activists is occupying the Cal Anderson Shelterhouse, the small clubhouse available for rent for gatherings and meetings on the edge of the park next to Bobby Morris playfield and park’s restrooms.

“The park remains closed and we are working with our partners to reach out to any unhoused individuals while following the moratorium on encampment removals,” a Seattle Parks Department spokesperson told CHS Wednesday about the situation.

Wednesday night, Converge Media visited the facility and learned more about the group’s efforts including demands for new resources in the park for homeless individuals:

When the park is open, the Shelterhouse structure is typically available for rent and is sometimes used for community meetings. Capitol Hill’s community council used the building for a time.

The Stranger talked with organizers about the effort. “This is not CHOP 2.0, this is just people utilizing a building to help the homeless,” one said.

The new Cal Anderson camp’s formation follows the city clearance of a camp set up on the Seattle Central lawn in the weeks after the end of CHOP.

Many homeless and under-sheltered people also were part of the original CHOP camp before SPD swept and cleared the protest zone from E Pine and Cal Anderson in early June.

Encampments around the city have grown during COVID-19 despite the city’s attempts at creating increased emergency shelter capacity. Tents and camps also fill other public spaces including areas around the Miller Community Center. The city has restricted circumstances in which encampments can be removed during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to the Shelterhouse effort, the “closed” Cal Anderson has continued to be a gathering space for protests and marches as well as the occasional COVID-taunting group baptism. Activist groups have revived workshops and “general assembly” meetings that were a regular part of the space during CHOP. And there have also been arrests and clashes with police.

The new Cal Anderson camp and occupation comes as the city is launching what it calls a community effort to recognize the Black Lives Movement and CHOP with new, permanent features in the park.

