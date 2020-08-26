Plans cooked up for new Central Seattle baked good goodness with Temple Pastries ready soon in the Central District and Sea Wolf Bakers a slower bake in Montlake

By Vivian Cheung, UW News Lab/Special to CHS

The recipes for two projects to bring new baked goods and pastries to Central Seattle neighborhoods that came together before the pandemic have been — if you’ll pardon the metaphor — baking.

One in the Central District is ready to come out of the oven where Temple Pastries is set to debut its new Jackson St. cafe in a collaboration with Broadcast Coffee.

While in Montlake, it’s a slower bake on a big new addition to the neighborhood.

Sea Wolf Bakers is set to expand to 24th Ave with a new bakery and cafe to take over the space left empty when Capitol Hill gay bar ex pat Purr shuttered in Montlake two years ago.

Sea Wolf’s Jesse Schumann tells CHS the 24th Ave location is an expansion for the company set to debut next year after a buildout of a new bakery and cafe designed by Heliotrope to achieve the openness and light of the Stone Way original.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Walking into the original Sea Wolf , you are surrounded by the smell and warmth of fresh baked pastries with an open view of bakers and chefs baking, shaping, mixing, and serving bread. Sea Wolf Bakers is running its bakery plastic-free, serving bakery items on shelves, baskets, plates, and recyclable to-go boxes, bringing sustainable practices into the bakery.

Schumann started baking professionally in 2009 while attending the San Francisco Baking Institute. He started Sea Wolf with his brother Kit Schumann to bring creativity into baking with local and organic ingredients. The setup here is enough to promote the freshness and originality of their treats. Simplicity — Sea Wolf Bakers has a menu of pastries for purchase at the bakery but do not offer classic espresso drinks that other bakeries offer and their pastry selection is more limited than most places.

(Image: Sea Wolf Bakers) (Image: Sea Wolf Bakers)

Unlike Sea Wolf Bakers, Temple Pastries new cafe is a first after Christina Wood grew her business with pop-ups and supplying her creations at different locations around the city, including Mr. West Cafe at Denny Triangle and the University Village, and Zoka at Green Lake, Kirkland and the University District.

Temple Pastries is collaborating with Broadcast Coffee to open its first permanent retail location just across the street from the current roastery and cafe in the Central District. The new Temple is set to debut on Jackson in late September when Broadcast will also move its coffee gear and roasting setup across the street.

“Broadcast Coffee Roasters asked me if I want to partner with them to get a bigger space. They need more space for coffee roasting and I can use that extra space to sell pastries,” Wood told CHS earlier this year as she was putting her plans together. “I am really excited about this concept because we will be selling all sorts of pastries at the cafe.”

Temple has been holding pop-ups at the current Broadcast Jackson location in the meantime as Wood prepares for the cafe to be ready for business across the street.

“We will have all sorts of pastries, croissants, savory stuff too and we would also have doughnuts on the weekends, sandwiches, side salad, and macaroons, pretty much the whole deal,” Wood said. “I am planning on hosting events before or during our grand opening because I believe the first impression is what matters the most. We try to focus on customers rather than the brand itself.”

Seattle Eater reports that Wood is launching the new Temple under COVID-19 restrictions with takeout service only. In the meantime, Temple’s final day in pop-up mode is set for this Friday. After that, Temple will finally have a permanent home in the Central District.

“I am really excited about this opportunity because this is like a lifetime dream for me and I have been working really hard to achieve that,” Wood said. “I am just so grateful for all of this support that I have gotten.”

Temple Pastries is set to open in late September at 2524 Jackson. You can learn more at templepastries.com.

Sea Wolf Bakers plans to debut in Montlake at 2307 24th Ave E in 2021. Learn more at seawolfbakers.com.

The University of Washington News Lab gives advanced journalism students an opportunity to build a dynamic clip portfolio by reporting for any of 70 client news outlets in the greater Seattle area. CHS is proud to work with young journalists and feature their work. You can learn more here.