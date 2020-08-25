Police and protesters clash again after fires outside East Precinct and march in solidarity with Kenosha

Multiple small fires were reported burning outside and around the area of the East Precinct and booms could be heard through the neighborhood as police clashed with protesters following a night of marching and demonstration in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin after another police shooting in America.

Police issued a dispersal order and moved on groups of demonstrators after the reported fires around 12th and Pine just before 11:45 PM. Seattle Fire was called to the scene. An ambulance was also dispatched to the precinct building for a person injured during the melee.

Earlier starting around 9 PM, a crowd of more than 100 marched from Cal Anderson to the East Precinct where they rallied and police reported graffiti and vandalism before the group made its way downtown and to the West Precinct.

According to police radio reports, a group of around 20 attempted to break into the E Pike Amazon Go and left the property damaged. There was also reports of vandalism at the East Precinct and the West Precinct.

At #seattleprotest tonight, demonstrators sparked a fire at the East Precinct pic.twitter.com/CJUDGDvOiT — Alexa Villatoro (@okrrrralexa) August 25, 2020

Intense situation on cap hill with lots of explosions. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/fFO7bETnVY — Paul Britton (@paulstorms) August 25, 2020

After a march between Cal Anderson and downtown, protestors returned to Capitol Hill lighting fireworks off and a small bonfire at the east precinct. Police responded in force. Retreating protestors lit a few small fires along Pike. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/xVfW1QPNuq — matt (@mmitgang) August 25, 2020

The crowds were reported returning to the area of Cal Anderson when the fire and explosions were reported.

Sunday, Kenosha police shot and Jacob Blake in another instance of police violence against a Black man.

Friday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed legislation that would have cut a small portion of the city’s police budget in what many hoped would be the start of a full defunding effort in Seattle after months of protest in the city.

CORRECTION: When first posted, we incorrectly reported that Jacob Blake had been shot and killed. CHS apologizes for the error.

