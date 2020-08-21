Police investigate overnight gunfire near Tashkent Park

Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire near Capitol Hill’s Tashkent Park early Friday morning. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Police were called to the area just before 12:30 AM to a report of multiple shots. One caller reported finding shell casings outside their window. According to East Precinct radio updates, police recovered eight shell casings at the scene and were looking through a grassy area for more.

According to radio updates, a check of the area around Belmont and Republican turned up no suspects.

