Police investigating after victim in reported robbery and stabbing found on E Pike

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire were at the scene after a victim in a reported robbery and stabbing was found unconscious and bloodied in the 600 block of E Pike Monday morning.

All details are preliminary at this point based on East Precinct radio updates and have not been confirmed by police.

Police were called to the area of the E Pike Amazon Go story just before 10 AM to a report of the victim down at the location. It was unclear when and where the robbery and assault took place.

Seattle Fire was called for possible life-threatening injuries. UPDATE: SFD reports it transported a man in his 30s in stable condition to the hospital and confirmed the stabbing occurred “earlier.”

