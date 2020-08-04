Police release new information in 11th and Pike shooting outside CHOP

Seattle Police says its investigation has thrown a shooting victim’s story into question and that detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying “several persons of interest” in the incident that took place on the edge of the CHOP protest zone in June

The new information is related to the second shooting on June 20th, the night 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson was gunned down at 10th and Pine.

Another victim from that deadly night was reportedly found shot at 11th and Pike. SPD reported the incidents as a single shooting and media outlets included that information in their reporting. KIRO later broadcast new details from the second victim in his account of a previously unreported second shooting perpetrated by group of men a block from the first shooting just off E Pike. “I’m not sure if they were Proud Boys or KKK,” the 33-year-old victim told KIRO.

Police say video evidence shows the victim was with a group of people just before he was shot. But SPD says that Homicide and Bias Crimes Detectives found “some of his statements did not align with details they gathered from evidence found at the scene.”

Tuesday, SPD posted video and images of the group and says they may be associated with a grey or silver Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

There have been no further updates and no arrests announced in the Anderson homicide case. Anderson was remembered as a student at Renton High with hopes of a hip hop career. There have also been no arrests or updates in the June 29th deadly shooting that killed 16-year-old Antonio Mays, Jr. and sent a second teen to the hospital in reported critical condition.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.