Reopening: Capitol Hill’s Office Nomads leads way in figuring out what COVID-era coworking means

(Image: Office Nomads)

The new world of COVID-19 brings drastically changed landscapes for many Capitol Hill businesses. Born on Boylston 13 years ago, “Seattle’s original coworking community” Office Nomads has left its street behind and transitioned online after closing its office space at the end of July.

“The thread that binds all of our members is that they can work from anywhere,” Office Nomads co-owner and founder Susan Dorsch said. “All of our members prefer to work together and to work in a shared workspace, I do as well, but what we’re doing right now is not about preferences. What we’re doing right now is about safety.”

Office Nomads has long served as a hub for remote workers seeking a communal working environment — including students, entrepreneurs and freelancers — at its Boylston Ave spot. Since the business began in 2007, a burgeoning scene of coworking spaces has emerged on the Hill. But coworking’s day appears to have been a short one. COVID-19 has snuffed out thousands of jobs here and sent thousands more into a semi-permanent “working from home” lifestyle. Office space and social distancing just don’t mix.

The implosion comes as the coworking industry moved into a new era of giants with plenty of the largest players bringing their offerings to the coveted young worker demographic growing rapidly on Capitol Hill. 12th Ave headquartered The Riveter was forced to shut down its network of women-focused coworking facilities earlier this year. Meanwhile, coworking and office space giant WeWork is putting on a brave face and says it is lined up to provide desks to large tech companies as the firms increasingly seek flexible solutions in uncertain times for their workforces. WeWork Capitol Hill opened on 11th Ave in late 2019 with plans to dedicate a large portion of its leased space in the Kelley Springfield building to one tenant — Microsoft. It’s not clear if any Microsofties ever put their floor to use. According to the company, the 11th Ave facility is currently available to customers but it’s not clear how many workers — if any — are putting the space to use.

Office Nomads’s shift online comes on the heels of increasing reliance on online work and communication platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Businesses use these tools to connect their employees in a virtual environment and Office Nomads is now hoping to connect individuals of varying professions in a similar fashion.

According to Dorsch, the online membership service offers personal and professional support in a number of ways. The approximately 100 members have access to a Slack channel, one-on-one chats and group zoom calls with online programming ranging from virtual happy hours to discussions on topics like racism in America. Membership pricing is flexible, ranging from $25-100 monthly, and also includes virtual events like “work sprints” and “accountability check-ins,” according to a blog post.

“The reason that people show up to our coworking community in the first place is that they’re feeling isolated, they’re feeling lonely, they’re feeling unproductive because they’re sort of just without the support of others around them,” she said.

Dorsch said that Office Nomads is in a unique position when it comes to COVID-19 safety guidelines since it functions as neither a retail shop nor employer, but ultimately the decision was made to close its physical space.

“When I have been keeping tabs on all the phased reopening plans, everything that I have read has had the disclaimer of ‘if you can still safely work from home, that’s what you should do,’ ” she said.

The Office Nomads team has plans for in-person gatherings as COVID-19 restrictions ease and hope to reopen in a Capitol Hill office space when public health and safety guidelines allow.

“The magic of our space, and I think the level of care that we often were complimented on, was so much about the spontaneity and just sort of the chance encounters that would happen in the space,” she said. “Through some of the one-on-one dialogue encouragement that we’re working on within our online community, I feel like we’re trying to find ways to bring that same magic into the online space as much as possible.”

For more information visit officenomads.com.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.