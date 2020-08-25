Reopening: New at Chophouse Row — Light Sleeper ‘terroir bar’ and a new Capitol Hill outdoor dining street closure

As its Capitol Hill and its businesses and restaurants reopen, one of its most innovative developments is also finding new ways to be a safe part of people’s lives as they slowly venture back out to enjoy some neighborhood shopping, food, and drink. Chophouse Row is introducing a new restaurant and a new Capitol Hill temporary dining street as it joins the neighborhood’s reopening.

“In these tough times we are excited to work with amazing business owners, growers, makers, chefs, fitness experts and local musicians to support customer needs in a safe and responsible way”, said Chophouse Row developer Liz Dunn. “We’re growing and adapting as things quickly change, while also creating ways to support our community.”

The preservation, office space, retail, and food and drink development announced its newest food and drink venture will open next month as Chophouse tenants are also working together to create the neighborhood’s latest food and drink-friendly street closure for outdoor dining on 11th Ave south of E Pike.

At the center of things, the new “terroir bar” replacing Bar Ferdinand CHS reported on earlier this year will be called Light Sleeper:

Owner Eli Dahlin and his business partners Ezra Wicks, Will Mason, and Salomon Navarro are sure to surprise with their carefully curated food and drink offerings. The restaurant is set to open early September, with plenty of outdoor seating in the Chophouse Row courtyard. Their operating hours will be 12pm-11pm, 5 days per week.

Sibling wine shop Wide Eyed Wines has already opened offering “sustainably grown, small production wines from around the world.”

Other new offerings inside Chophouse include the Tonnemaker Valley Farm Store with fresh produce and field-cut flowers every Thursday through Sunday. Good in Seattle, bike shop and cafe Good Weather’s effort to promote and share local goods, also continues from within Chophouse Row.

Kids retailers Bootyland Kids and Two Owls are also collaborating for a new pop-up at Chophouse Row with “organic cotton clothing by indie designers, wood toys, and local art.”

Meanwhile, the 11th Ave closure adds to a growing list of Capitol Hill options for streets and parking transformed into outdoor dining areas. Chophouse Row’s Café Pettirosso and Marmite customers will be able to enjoy the new area created by closing 11th Ave south of Pike. Meanwhile, Plum Bistro has added a large outdoor seating area on 12th Ave.

The efforts join closed street parking along 15th Ave in front of Harry’s Bar and Olympia Pizza and Broadway Court next to Optimism Brewing among Capitol Hill’s growing list of outdoor food and drink streets.

