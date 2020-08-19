Sawant recall effort launched over ‘a criminal environment around the Capitol Hill Occupation Protest’

Seattle’s political scene is turning nasty with formal recall efforts targeting Mayor Jenny Durkan and now her longtime nemesis on the Seattle City Council, Kshama Sawant.
A self-purported “grassroots effort” to recall Sawant was launched this week by District 3 resident Ernie Lou on on behalf of a “Recall City of Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant Committee.”
“While, the majority of the citizens in District 3 are very liberal, we strongly feel that Councilmember Sawant’s actions and policy proposals are not supported by a majority of District 3 residents,” Lou says in a statement on the effort. “As the legal process moves forward, the campaign will be focused on raising awareness of our campaign and raising money to help in our petition signature gathering effort.”
The complaints against Sawant focus on ethics and abuse of office issues that have already been the subject of complaint including the use of her office to promote the Tax Amazon initiative and the sway her Socialist Alternative political group has in her City Hall office. The recall organization also cites Sawant’s role in recent protests including a march and rally at Mayor Durkan’s home, providing access for a brief occupation of City Hall, and for creating “a Criminal Environment Around the Capitol Hill Occupation Protest (CHOP) Zone and Capitol Hill Endangering Residents and Businesses and Devaluing Businesses and Real Estate Values.”
Durkan had called on the city council to investigate a similar set of allegations but was rebuffed in July.
Durkan, meanwhile, is also facing a recall effort of her own where protests and CHOP play a large role in the allegations she has not done enough to quell civil unrest.
Other city leaders area also facing fallout from the summer of protest. In West Seattle, a threatened recall effort against city council rep Lisa Herbold has not advanced to the legal part of the process.
CHOP and the Capitol Hill protest zone are also the subject of a lawsuit against the city by a group of Capitol Hill real estate developers and small businesses. The city says the suit should be dismissed.
For the Sawant recall petition, King County Attorney Dan Satterberg will assess the complaints to make sure they meet legal requirements and the signature gathering phase can move forward. The recall effort would then have until early 2021 to gather just over 10,000 signatures — “25% of the total number of votes cast (42,956) in the November 5, 2019 general election for City of Seattle Council Position #3.”
In the meantime, Lou and supporters are looking for money to help with the campaign. “While only voters in District 3 are eligible to sign the petition, anyone can donate up to $25 to help pay for signature gathering,” the announcement notes.
Lou currently works as the development director at Capitol Hill nonprofit Three Dollar Bill Cinema where he is working to raise donations for the Seattle Queer Film Festival and the city transgender-focused Translations Film Festival.
You can review the petition and learn more at recallsawant2020.org. The group’s full announcement is below.
BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Sawant is praised by many for her methods, though some have accused her of trying to steal any spotlight for her own agenda (she was quick to claim the CHOP as “our movement” but only was physically there once, changed the topic from racism back to the Amazon tax the moment she was given a mic, etc). I personally would love to see a more sincere and pragmatic council person in her place so I was happy to follow the link and add my name but then I found it suspiciously sketchy that this recall effort *requires* donation in order to sign. Sketch-a-rooni…
so true. race and class have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with each other!
how do I know where my check goes though? i got fired and I dont want to lose more money
Donated $25! It’ll be interesting to see how respectfully the signature gatherers are treated if it gets that far.
I’m in! She needs to go.
I sent this group my $25 and wish them luck gathering the required 10K signatures during COVID.
Her enemies list is horrifying: Uncle Ike’s, Amazon, Starbucks, etc. I am neither a fan nor shopper at these businesses. But they provide employment to tens of thousands of workers and generally improve our environs.
Look no further than the dumpster fire of Cal Anderson Park. Give Sawant any more time and she will turn the entire city into this vision of a trashed environment full of unskilled angry mobsters.
I donated $25. I also don’t agree that it’s turning “nasty”. It is what it is, and there is a political process in a democracy.
i have been pissed off at sawant since she voted to divest from wells fargo without coming up with any alternative solution for the city’s banking… that’s just bad policy.
however, i voted for her again in the last election (while grinding my teeth) because somehow d3 could not come up with a better candidate! so i am not surprised by her co-opting of the BLM moment for her own agenda, and i don’t know what recalling her would really do at this point. this district needs better leadership, and until we vote someone else in who can show that leadership, i feel that we’re stuck with her. maybe her antagonistic style helps push other CMs to be the best versions of themselves they can be (such as Jumpstart Seattle appearing to be a much better plan than Tax Amazon).
We have an election in a year. Vote her out then. Recall petitions are nothing but rage and more shady politics.
It’s also shady to encourage a lawless occupation where your constituents live. If she had her way the East Precinct would be a community center and we, her constituents, would have no police service. During CHOP, I needed the police and they would not come because I lived in the occupied area. It’s pretty terrifying when your elected officials completely abandon you in this way. She’s gotta go, no or later just as long as it happens soon.
The election isn’t for her seat. She’s in until 2023. Recall is justified.
She was reelected in 2019 and is not up for reelection until 2023. Next year has Durkan on the ballot (assuming she isn’t recalled), and our at-large City Councilmembers, Gonzalez and Mosqueda.
Her 4 year term began this January… her position is not up for election for 3+ years.
gee, what a great way to ensure massive corporate funding for your film festival.
meanwhile, homelessness gets worse and the rest of city council does nothing of substance to address it.
Yes…. the great improvement we have seen in homelessness over the last 5 years can certainly be attributed to her great leadership on the council.
Not pleased with how she responded to CHOP, her push for a head tax during a economically devastating pandemic, and her tacit endorsement of intimidation politics (the march on Durkan’s residence)
I’m sick of her and Durkan and their PR antics and I voted for them both. But in reality I wish they would do their jobs instead of us having to recall them.
Sawant is and has been a vocal supporter of trans & gay rights and has consistently championed economic and civil rights causes that are beneficial to us, as well as speaking up against racism and police brutality.
Disturbing that someone who works at Three Dollar Bill Cinema would target someone who has considerable support in our community, very disappointed in them.