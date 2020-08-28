Shootout in 23rd and Jackson parking lot sends one to hospital

At least one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shootout in the parking lot at 23rd and Jackson Thursday night.

Reports of a huge round of gunfire involving around 30 shots and multiple weapons near the 23rd and Jackson Walgreens came in to 911 just before 8 PM.

According to East Precinct radio, a shooting victim with multiple gunshot injuries was dropped off at Harborview following the shooting,

Police were collecting and documenting evidence at the scene including multiple shell casings as well as damage to a building and a nearby apartment.

The incident follows a nearby shooting Wednesday night at 23rd and Yesler that sent a 17-year-old to Harborview in critical condition.

Detectives investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of S Jackson St. One victim dropped off at Harborview Medical Center. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 28, 2020

SPD assistant chief Adrian Diaz and Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week the city has seen a major increase in shots fired incidents since June 1st, a trend also seen in other major U.S. cities.

