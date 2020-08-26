SPD official calls Monday night’s arson fire outside Capitol Hill’s East Precinct ‘attempted murder’ — UPDATE: Federal arrest

The new Seattle Police official in charge of the department’s Public Affairs Office is calling Monday night’s fire set to a pile of cardboard and debris outside the East Precinct “attempted murder.”

Sgt. Randy Huserik made the claims to local television news crews as SPD released surveillance video from the night as police clashed with protesters after hours of marching in solidarity with the demonstrations and riots following the police shooting in Kenosha.

UPDATE 3:50 PM: The King County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that a person arrested in the Monday night arson investigation is being transferred to federal custody.

The prosecutor identified the arrested man as Desmond David-Pitts. He has not been charged in the crime. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it reviewed the first appearance information provided by police and was preparing to ask a judge to hold David-Pitts on bail on probable cause for first-degree arson.

The prosecutor says the suspect is being transferred to federal custody, and his case is now expected to be handled at the federal level. SPD was not yet able to provide its documents to CHS detailing the official report on the suspect’s arrest.

King County Jail records show David-Pitts was released from its custody Wednesday afternoon.

Original report: Fears of an arson attack on the building have been a frequent talking point for SPD brass through the summer. In early June, Chief Carmen Best said “specific information from the FBI” about threats to the 12th and Pine facility drove the early thinking on SPD tactics to aggressively defend the building that led to the first major conflicts with protesters and eventually to SPD’s abandonment of the structure.

In July, a 35-year-old Tacoma man was arrested on federal arson charges for setting fire to plywood on the East Precinct building — a blaze that was quickly extinguished by CHOP protesters.

Best, meanwhile, is set to step down from her post in early September over efforts to “defund” the department even as Mayor Jenny Durkan has vetoed legislation to begin the defunding process.

SPD says its investigation into Monday’s fire continues. One person was taken into custody by police the night of the incident.

The video released by SPD shows what Huserik is reported to have claimed are protesters using quick drying concrete and debris to try to block the door of the 12th and Pine building as a fire is set along the structure’s 12th Ave wall. The video doesn’t clearly show the concrete but Huserik says officers were able to break through.

“They mixed up the ‘Quikrete’ and then tried to seal off the exits,” Huserik told KOMO. “I don’t think there’s a lot of leaps that have to be made about what their intent was last night.”

SPD’s Public Affairs report on the night’s incidents doesn’t include the attempt to block the door but it does mention a door “damaged by protesters” and features a picture posted by the department that appears to show a door smeared with a thin layer of concrete.

Conservative radio pundit Jason Rantz reports that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with SPD on the investigation and featured Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan on his show claiming “domestic terrorists are continuing to hold our great city hostage by their criminal acts.”

Exclusive video shows a coordinated arson attack on SPD’s East Precinct. The door was jammed shut with boards and rebar and they attempted to seal it closed w/quick dry concrete. Cops had to kick the door open to get out, and put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/kw7mWN5ZEL — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) August 26, 2020

The fire did not do significant damage to the building and while Seattle Fire was called to the scene, private security in the area reportedly helped SPD knock the flames down before fire crews brought it fully under control.

The Public Affairs Office said it could not provide the official SPD report because the incident remains under investigation.

The East Precinct has remained fenced-off behind metal and concrete barriers, a structure that was bolstered as the CHOP occupied protest was raided and swept and appears to be a permanent addition to the SPD building.

