Post navigation

Prev: (08/07/20) | Next: (08/09/20)

This week in CHS history | ‘Last call’ shootings, Bernie Sanders at the Comet, pedestrian only E Pike

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Capitol Hill Housing unveils plans for eight-story ‘LGBTQ-Affirming Affordable Senior Housing’ development on Broadway

Remember the Capitol Hill deli+speakeasy financial mess? Sibling fashion boutique Estate now shuttered over unpaid rent


Expansion of Capitol Hill’s Phoenix Comics also an illustration of Broadway lease challenges

2018

 

Rental study finds challenging times for Seattle renters *and* landlords — and confirms what you probably already assumed about Capitol Hill’s new, larger buildings: They charge more

KUOW: More women come forward with Meinert accusations

Here’s why there are ‘Black Teen Wearing Hoodie’ images up and down 12th Ave

2017

 

What the Capitol Hill Station development will probably* look like

Modern Steep, born Remedy Teas, to close after decade on 15th Ave E

2016

 

LGBTQ business owners lament Capitol Hill’s eroding gayborhood in meeting with Sen. Murray

Stumptown to stop roasting coffee on 12th Ave

‘Last call’ shootings heighten Capitol Hill nightlife safety concerns

2015

 

How the greenest office building on Capitol Hill (and beyond) is handling Seattle’s hottest summer

Here’s what Bernie Sanders said at the Comet

What it looked like when E Pike was pedestrian only

2010

 

First ever 12th Avenue fest promises cheap eats, live and local fun

Obama on (Seattle’s) Capitol Hill Tuesday? — UPDATE

Sound Transit says Broadway construction sound wall a place for community art, not advertising

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.