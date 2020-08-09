This week in CHS history | ‘Last call’ shootings, Bernie Sanders at the Comet, pedestrian only E Pike

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Capitol Hill Housing unveils plans for eight-story ‘LGBTQ-Affirming Affordable Senior Housing’ development on Broadway
Remember the Capitol Hill deli+speakeasy financial mess? Sibling fashion boutique Estate now shuttered over unpaid rent
Expansion of Capitol Hill’s Phoenix Comics also an illustration of Broadway lease challenges
Rental study finds challenging times for Seattle renters *and* landlords — and confirms what you probably already assumed about Capitol Hill’s new, larger buildings: They charge more
Here’s why there are ‘Black Teen Wearing Hoodie’ images up and down 12th Ave
What the Capitol Hill Station development will probably* look like
Modern Steep, born Remedy Teas, to close after decade on 15th Ave E
LGBTQ business owners lament Capitol Hill’s eroding gayborhood in meeting with Sen. Murray
‘Last call’ shootings heighten Capitol Hill nightlife safety concerns
How the greenest office building on Capitol Hill (and beyond) is handling Seattle’s hottest summer
First ever 12th Avenue fest promises cheap eats, live and local fun
Sound Transit says Broadway construction sound wall a place for community art, not advertising
