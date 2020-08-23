Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Redhook Brewlab debuts, ‘7 in 72 hours’ Central District shootings, Capitol Hill inflatable pool entrepreneur

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Capitol Hill Tex-Mex bar and grill Rooster’s kisses Broadway — and ‘irrelevant and unnecessary’ critics — goodbye

This Capitol Hill entrepreneur is making waves… with inflatable pools


What’s more painful? Running for mayor of Redmond — or closing down your struggling Capitol Hill coffee shop?

2018

 

SPD responds to ‘7 in 72 hours’ Central District gun incidents with increased presence, arrests

Changes on Denny Way and Capitol Hill hoped to make the 8 less late

2017

 

First look inside Redhook’s Capitol Hill Brewlab

2016

 

What it’s like being in the same bar as Real World: Seattle

‘The Pledge’ stickers help Capitol Hill businesses tell homeless how they can help: water, food, restrooms, more

Construction begins on The Danforth, home to Whole Foods and 265 ‘luxury apartments’ on First Hill

2015

 

Pike/Pine kink shop The Crypt gets the boot

Capitol Hill murder comes in week of fatal shootings in Seattle — UPDATE

Burger joint Two Doors Down opens on brother Bottleneck’s E Madison block

2010

 

For sale on Capitol Hill: Charlie’s on Broadway, Pike Street Beer search for buyers

Kiss Hill’s Undre Arms goodbye: Stalled East Union development project in motion again

Beloved 15th Ave icon stolen

