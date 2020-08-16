Post navigation

Prev: (08/14/20) | Next: (08/16/20)

This week in CHS history | The E Pike Naked Trump Memorial Parklet

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Portland’s Sizzle Pie says can’t cut it in Seattle, shutting down Capitol Hill pizzeria and Dark Bar

Where do Sawant and Orion voters live? D3 neighborhood Election Night voting mapped


Feed Co., last of a Capitol Hill-Central District family of restaurants, getting new owners, new concept

2018

 

‘7 in 72 hours’ — burst of gun violence in the Central District — UPDATE

Police seek help identifying suspected Seattle bike share vandal

Perched on Capitol Hill’s western slope, The Reef brings pot to E Olive Way

2017

 

Compromise reached in long debate to reopen short Capitol Hill path

Capitol Hill Community Post | Mayor Murray statement on Confederate monument in Lake View Cemetery

2016

 

CHS Pics | The E Pike Naked Trump Memorial Parklet

What it’s like being in the same bar as Real World: Seattle

2015

 

Homicide detectives seek tips in investigation of deadly shooting — UPDATE

CHS Community Post | ‘Letter intending to hold city leaders accountable for Seattle’s current crime crisis’

2010

 

Highly designed and underground, Q ‘ultra lounge’ coming to 12th and Pike – UPDATE

Dear Capitol Hill bike stripper, this (salty!) note was left for you

Big booms give a scare but Obama arrives safely in Madrona – UPDATE

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.