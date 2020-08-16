This week in CHS history | The E Pike Naked Trump Memorial Parklet

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Portland’s Sizzle Pie says can’t cut it in Seattle, shutting down Capitol Hill pizzeria and Dark Bar
Where do Sawant and Orion voters live? D3 neighborhood Election Night voting mapped
Feed Co., last of a Capitol Hill-Central District family of restaurants, getting new owners, new concept
‘7 in 72 hours’ — burst of gun violence in the Central District — UPDATE
Police seek help identifying suspected Seattle bike share vandal
Perched on Capitol Hill’s western slope, The Reef brings pot to E Olive Way
Compromise reached in long debate to reopen short Capitol Hill path
Capitol Hill Community Post | Mayor Murray statement on Confederate monument in Lake View Cemetery
Homicide detectives seek tips in investigation of deadly shooting — UPDATE
CHS Community Post | ‘Letter intending to hold city leaders accountable for Seattle’s current crime crisis’
Highly designed and underground, Q ‘ultra lounge’ coming to 12th and Pike – UPDATE
Dear Capitol Hill bike stripper, this (salty!) note was left for you
Big booms give a scare but Obama arrives safely in Madrona – UPDATE
