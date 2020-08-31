Until SPD gets its East Precinct act together, Capitol Hill salon says will keep its E Pine location closed

A Capitol Hill hair salon owner says they are temporarily shuttering their E Pine location until Seattle Police can change the tense situation around its East Precinct at 12th and Pine. The precinct’s new security wall isn’t helping.

“Seattle is not unifying in any capacity, the divide is becoming greater,” Bang owner Casey Nikole tells CHS. “That wall is a symbol of that”

Last week, Nikole sent an email to Bang clients letting them know that Bang’s E Pine near 12th location that had just recently reopened after a COVID-19 shutdown is, for now, closing.

“Our proximity to the 12th Police Precinct continues to make our block wrought with tensions,” the announcement reads. “Our staff have endured unnecessary stress due to the actions/inactions of our local government and this location has become too unpredictable to operate with a regular schedule.”

The E Pine salon will be used as Bang office space until conditions change.

The shuttered business will be one of many around this part of the Pike/Pine core where COVID-19 restrictions have brought a wave of temporary and, sometimes, permanent closures. The environment around CHOP and the protest zone has also been an issue. Some small businesses have joined a lawsuit with neighborhood developers and land owners suing the city for not doing more to sweep out CHOP and protests.

Bang’s message is different. “We stand in solidarity with the protestors and Black Lives Matter,” the salon’s notice to customers reads. “We’ve seen unlawful use of militarized police force, tear gas, and rubber bullets right outside of Pine’s doors.”

“Pine’s ability to operate as a salon has become dependent on conditions around the Police Precinct that continues to be very unpredictable.”

Nikole said that Bang clients can choose the E Pike location in the meantime and that the hope is for the E Pine Bang to reopen when the “political climate” changes. SPD’s investment in a cement wall and fencing, however, seems like a move in the wrong direction.

“The difference between Pike and Pine — It’s only 6 blocks,” Nikole said, “”When hostility rages, it ends up at that corner of 12th and Pine.”

