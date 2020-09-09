Post navigation

43rd District Dems to hold online forum in Chopp-Lascelles race

Mark you calendars for a virtual candidates forum Thursday night and a debate pitting incumbent 43rd District Rep. Frank Chopp against challenger Sherae Lascelles.

43rd Democrats Host Online Candidate Forum for State Representative Pos. 2 

(Seattle, WA) The 43rd District Democrats will host an online candidate forum on Thursday, September 10 with the general election candidates for 43rd State Representative Pos. 2: Representative Frank Chopp and Sherae Lascelles.

Event highlights:

  • Get to know the candidates ahead of the November general election and hear where they stand on important issues affecting the state and 43rd District.

  • Open to the public: All residents of Washington’s 43rd Legislative District are invited to attend, regardless of party affiliation.

  • Ask questions: Attendees will have the option to submit questions for the candidates ahead of time.

WHEN: Thursday, September 10, at 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Online via Zoom and Facebook Live! This is a free event, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Please RSVP here. The form to submit questions will be included in the registration confirmation, and a link to the Zoom meeting will be sent out the day before.

ACCESSIBILITY: Please contact programs@43rddemocrats.org if you need any assistance joining or participating in an online meeting.

CHS reported here on the August primary vote that put Democratic Party veteran Chopp into a race with the political upstart Lascelles. A member of the Seattle People’s Party, Lascelles grabbed the second slot in the “top two” primary system. You can read more about their positions and campaigns here.

