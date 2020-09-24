A celebration of the ‘everyday apple,’ rapidly growing Locust Cider opens First Hill taproom

A new taproom on First Hill is the latest outpost for rapidly growing Woodinville-based Locust Cider.

The 16-tap cider bar and flatbread pizza joint opened earlier this month in new construction at Terry and Jefferson near Harborview.

Started by brothers Jason and Patrick Spears as a small cider brewery five years ago, the company has grown through partnerships with other cider makers and brewers and ramped up the new, larger Locust Cider in Woodinville in 2019. It has also added production facilities in Forth Worth, Texas and Boulder, Colorado while adding new taproom locations across Seattle on Alki, in Ballard, and both inside Pike Place Market and along Post Alley. The rapidly expanding Locust also has opened locations across the state in Tacoma, Spokane, Walla Walla, and Vancouver.

The secret to its Washington success? The everyday apple:

Washington produces 60% of the apples in the United States, but there is still a major shortage of cider-specific apples so we set out to put an innovative spin on the classic cider making methods to bring out the best in the everyday apple. We begin with cull apples, apples that are too small, misshapen, or otherwise undesirable to grocery stores and use those as the base for most of our ciders.

(Image: Locust Cider) (Image: Locust Cider) (Image: Locust Cider)

The new First Hill taproom also offers beer and wine along with the flatbread pizza, bar chow, and snacks. The space and its patio are currently open under COVID-19 restrictions with limited capacity and party size.

While the bud may off the apple tree on the recent cider boom, cider remains a popular choice for many, especially those trying to remain gluten free. It’s a long term trend. Capitol Hill’s Capitol Cider is now seven years old.

Locust Cider First Hill is located on the ground floor of the Saxton Apartments at 500 Terry Ave. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 PM. Learn more at locustcider.com.

