‘A lot of opportunity from a human services standpoint’ — Amid continued sweeps, Seattle Parks moves forward with planning for Cal Anderson changes

it is either the City of Seattle’s most brilliant or most terrible ever idea. After months at the center of protest on Capitol Hill and a late summer dedicated to homelessness activism — and heavy-handed police sweeps, Cal Anderson Park’s planning process for new features and upgrades is continuing even as the city’s civil rights history unfolds around it.

After yet another police sweep of campers and activists from Cal Anderson and the hiring of private security to keep people out of the “temporarily closed” park where sunbathers, frisbee catching dogs, and tents still proliferate, Seattle Park and Recreation says it is adding safety and security, and human services components to plans for the 2020 Cal Anderson Park project. The community feedback process around the project is now moving into its second phase of planning with two public Zoom meetings happening this week on September 9th and 10th.

“There’s a lot of different issues going on in the park right now,” Andy Sheffer of Seattle Parks said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity from a human services standpoint to better serve the overall community that uses the park.”

The project is still in its multipart planning phase and no final decisions have been made on what the changes — or budget — will be. Through live polling at previous meetings, talking to people in the park and the results of a still-live public survey garnering over 3,600 responses, Sheffer says safety concerns have come out on top.

Previously discussed plans for the park include homages to three facets of Capitol Hill’s June protest zone: an art program, community garden and a “conversation corner.”

“We will move forward on elements that are generally supported by the public and those elements were all generally supported by the public,” Sheffer said. “What shape or form they take will be defined in these future meetings.”

Seattle Parks hired consulting partners DLR Group and HBB Landscape Architecture to guide the design process. At the next set of meetings, they will present the final survey results and a site analysis ahead of the last set of meetings and final decision-making in October.

“We’re moving quickly because there’s a desire for immediate action and that’s what we’re kind of responding to,” Sheffer said.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has said she intends to “memorialize” the Capitol Hill protest zone with art and permanent features in Cal Anderson.

Named for the state’s first openly gay legislator, Cal Anderson Park opened in 2005 after Lincoln Reservoir was capped and covered with the public green space as part of a city parks levy project.

Cal Anderson’s legacy will stretch out from the park later this year as the AIDS Memorial Pathway project will open and connect the north end of the park to development at Capitol Hill Station.

At the beginning of August, CHS spoke with stewardship group Cal Anderson Park Alliance representative Don Blakeney about the group’s work to address concerns over lighting and functioning bathrooms.

Those bathrooms, for now, remained fenced-off by the city after the most recent police sweeps of activists trying to occupy the park.

In recent years, the city spent thousands on a lighting and safety plan for the park that has yet to be implemented.

Proposals from the 2015 lighting plan Proposals from the 2015 lighting plan

Seattle Parks says the end result of the 2020 Cal Anderson Park project will be a mix of immediate action items and longer term initiatives, also including upgrades to preexisting structures like the park bathrooms and programming for the Cal Anderson Shelterhouse that has been occupied by homelessness activists.

“The Shelterhouse could be an opportunity to have facilitated conversations, it could be an opportunity for meetings for the gardeners and to sort of take classes for gardening,” he said. “And it could support human services organizations when they’re performing counseling.”

The next set of meetings will be held on September 9 at 6 PM to 7:30 PM and September 10 from 12 PM to 1:30 PM. You can learn more at 2020calandersonpark.com.

