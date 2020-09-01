Another sweep of Cal Anderson as Seattle Police and city crews clear camp and occupied Shelterhouse — UPDATE

Police and a city crew swept a growing camp inside Cal Anderson Park again Tuesday morning. Police moved into the area of the park Shelterhouse near 11th Ave and E Olive St. just before 10 AM.

Seattle Police referred CHS to Seattle Parks for more information on the clearance.

The occupation in Cal Anderson had again grown to multiple tents with activists, protesters, and campers filling the area near the Shelterhouse and CHOP gardens. Organizers say they hope to use the Seattle Parks facility to provide resources and services to the area’s homeless community.

CHS reported on the Shelterhouse occupation and an SPD sweep of the facility earlier this month here.

Seattle Parks says the city’s outreach workers have been busy contacting campers to try to reduce the number of tents gathering around the Shelterhouse . “Preliminary data show that System Navigators have made at least 54 engagements and 13 referrals to shelter at Cal Anderson Park throughout the closure period,” the statement reads.

Cal Anderson fences and welded shut bathroom doors. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/S3INPF2eo1 — Pat Smith (@patimpending) September 2, 2020

During my lunch break walked around Cal Anderson Park. Police have cleared out many and now are holding a perimeter. #seattleprotests #seattleprotestcomms #calanderson #Seattle pic.twitter.com/2GtgLeJjq9 — Yazz D. Atlas (@EntropyWorks) September 1, 2020

A neighbor walked by and asked me what was going on. Her reaction… pic.twitter.com/qR2Hoc1xVL — Office of Protestor Accountability (@koush) September 1, 2020

Every conversation with Capitol Hill developer or property owner begins or ends with them asking me if I've seen "what is happening" in Cal Anderson https://t.co/VhlLCuNTuC — jseattle (@jseattle) August 31, 2020

The sweep and clearance comes two weeks after another SPD and city action to clear the park that only managed to empty the area for a few hours. This clearance might come with a new effort to push out the activists who continue to take over the facility. Reports from the scene show city crews with equipment to install a fence inside the area of the park on the northeastern edge of Cal Anderson near 11th Ave and E Olive St.

SPD has confirmed arrests but said it can not yet provide further information.

The city has sought to rein in sweeps and clearance of camps during the COVID-19 outbreak though Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office has opposed any efforts to restrict the city’s Navigation Team. Large camps can be found in many areas of the city including the greenbelts on state property along the major freeways and nes spaces like the areas around Capitol Hill’s Miller Community Center. Other city parks have seen increased campers including Denny Park surrounding the Parks and Rec offices.

The actions come after a relatively calm weekend mostly free of clashes between protesters and police as demonstrators marked a decade since the police killing of John T. Williams.

Meanwhile, the East Precinct has installed a cement block wall topped by a chain-link fence at 12th and Pine. The new fortification has yet to be tested.

UPDATE: SPD reports seven arrests — ” We’ve received several media requests today regarding arrests in and around Cal Anderson. As of 4:54pm, our office is aware of seven arrests for assault (3), trespass (3), and one arrest for a felony warrant.”

The full statement on the Cal Anderson sweep from Seattle Parks is below.

Cal Anderson Park has remained closed to the public since June 30 as Seattle Parks and Recreation staff address damage and repairs needed from the ongoing protests. However, the park and park facilities have been repeatedly vandalized throughout the closure. On August 14, after repeated requests by Seattle Parks and Recreation and Seattle Police asking the individuals who were unlawfully accessing the park to leave, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) removed individuals who had broken into a city facility (the shelterhouse) within the park. Parks staff were on site to remove belongings and store any materials collected. In the days following, individuals returned to the closed park and have again broken into the locked city facility. In the early morning hours of August 17, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) was notified of an alarm sounding at the Lincoln Gatehouse, a separate facility associated with the Lincoln Reservoir, within the Park. The reservoir holds 12.7 million gallons of treated water and is part of SPU’s drinking water delivery system. When security arrived, they discovered damage to the Gatehouse door and 40-50 tents set up. SPU staff repaired and relocked the door and abated graffiti. The Seattle Fire Department has received nearly 22 calls to 911 regarding bonfires, rubbish/garbage fires, and requesting medical aid within the park, in August alone. Residents living nearby have reported breathing issues as a consequence of smoke from the illegal fires and the types of items burned. Due to firefighter safety and access issues, firefighters have been unable to safely respond to extinguish the illegal burns. In recent weeks, the City has been working to engage a limited yet vulnerable number of unsheltered individuals living on site. The Human Services Department’s (HSD) System Navigators and contracted outreach providers have been conducting outreach which is ongoing. Preliminary data show that System Navigators have made at least 54 engagements and 13 referrals to shelter at Cal Anderson Park throughout the closure period. On the evening of Monday, August 24, SPD’s East Precinct sustained damages following a gathering that became violent. Individuals associated with the group were armed with shields, sledgehammers, improvised explosives, knives, and other items. Organizers of some groups have recently been using Cal Anderson Park to distribute supplies like shields. Following the damage to the precinct, many participants were seen taking refuge within the park. After the repeated refusal of individuals to leave the park, today, the Seattle Police, at the request of the Seattle Parks and Recreation assisted in clearing those trespassing in the City facility. Parks staff were onsite to address protest supply tents and personal belongings by providing storage, make repairs to the parks facility, and other improvements to further deter break-ins and vandalism. After the park was cleared, HSD System Navigators were in the area to engage individuals experiencing homelessness with offers of shelter and services. Staff will work over the next week to mitigate damages to the park. Over the coming days, Parks staff will be onsite daily to remind individuals that the park is closed. Since August, Parks has been engaging the broader Capitol Hill community centering outreach with Black, Indigenous and people of color and the LBGTQIA community to identify short term action items and long-term strategies to build on and sustain the health of the people, the environment, and the strong community that supports the park. The City continues to provide ongoing support to those living unhoused through free shower programs at mobile shower trailers and Seattle community centers, meal programs, and free testing at locations across the City.

