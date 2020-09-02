As they roll out plan for more patrol cops, Seattle mayor and new police chief say the East Precinct wall will come down — eventually

The Seattle Police Department announced Tuesday it would be moving 100 of its officers out of its specialty units and into patrol duty on 911 response, with Chief Adrian Diaz saying the change would allow the department to respond to emergency calls faster and get to know the community better — even as the new fortified wall now surrounds Capitol Hill’s East Precinct.

Diaz said Wednesday he would “love to not have” the wall and claimed that ongoing daily demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism are requiring fewer and fewer officers to respond. He said the barrier is necessary, however, because of continued threats of fire and Molotov cocktails.

“I hate seeing the wall around the East Precinct and the West Precinct,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said. “I hate seeing public buildings having to be fenced off” in Cal Anderson Park.

“We are going to be looking at this carefully to see how quickly we can reintegrate that department both visually and physically with the community that it serves.”

Durkan, also said there was no plan to move the precinct despite the auto row-era building’s vulnerabilities and said the wall was an improved change of tactic from early June when officers stood outside the building, leading to increased confrontations between police and protesters.

Diaz’s new initiative to put more police on patrol duties comes as his first major initiative as he takes over for Carmen Best who stepped down over efforts to reduce the department’s budget.

The initiative follows Durkan’s veto of legislation that would have set the stage for a process to significantly reduce the Seattle Police Department budget and channel more city spending to social and community programs, and the Black community. Durkan has said she want to reinvision policing in Seattle and might eventually grow — not shrink — the force.

Diaz’s move won’t increase the size of the force but it will put more cops on the city’s streets.

“It is tough to engage community from inside a car, but when you’re going from call to call, that is really the only option that we have,” said Diaz, noting that the department’s 911 response has the fewest officers in recent memory. “By focusing our resources on patrol, I intend our officers to identify an underlying issue and start the connection with the renter, the homeowner, the neighborhood watch, the small business owner, the person living outside, the deep and lasting connections that we know build trust, legitimacy, and lasting public safety.”

Diaz added that these changes would be made in the next couple weeks. Diaz and Durkan have pointed to concerns over a rise in gun violence and killings in the city this year as another indicator the department’s budget should be maintained.

In all of 2019 there were 28 homicides in the city. This year, police have already reported 26 homicides, according to SPD public crime data. Meanwhile, other violent crimes, such as rapes and robberies are well below last year’s levels. The Northgate neighborhood has had the most reported homicides this year with three, and the Capitol Hill, Squire Park, and First Hill areas have each had two.

Mayor Durkan noted Wednesday that issues of crime cannot be solved by policing alone, pointing to “upstream” solutions that she said will be included in her 2021 budget proposal released later this month.

SPD officers responded to about 274,000 911 events last year, with 44% of those categorized as criminal and the rest being non-criminal. The most common criminal calls in 2019 were for trespassing, shoplifting and other types of theft, and residential burglary. These specific calls accounted for less than 10% of all dispatches, according to an SPD analysis brought to the council in June. Diaz said his goal is to have at least half of the department’s officers working on patrol duty.

“It’s clear that there is a need for police in our city,” Durkan said. “We know we still need police. We rely on them to provide community safety, but we also want to make sure that the police are dealing with those issues that the police should be dealing with.”

She added that the city expects to look at: “Which [police calls] demand a traditional armed police response and which could get a different response? Every call for help doesn’t necessarily need an armed police officer, but every call for help has to be answered by someone who is trained and who is available 24/7 to give that assistance.”

This shift comes as advocates of systemic police change have argued for the civilianization of 911 response.

Activists like the Decriminalize Seattle coalition have called for 911 calls to be referred to responders that aren’t police, such as community-based workers that can provide mental health support and other services. Council member Andrew Lewis, who represents Queen Anne, South Lake Union, and the downtown corridor, announced in July legislation that would fund a first responder program for issues of mental health and substance addiction based on a Eugene, Oregon, initiative with money redirected from the police department.

The outreach teams under the Lewis plan would be comprised of an unarmed medic and mental health worker who can aid individuals in distress and connect them to services.

“We need people and responders who have not been trained or indoctrinated by police,” Jackie Vaughn, the executive director of Surge Reproductive Justice and a Decriminalize Seattle organizer, told the council in July. “We need community-based organizations that care for community in a way that addresses the root causes of situations.”

Despite this, Durkan still said she thinks the council would respond positively to this shift.

Even as Durkan points to this move as building community engagement and Diaz says it is a priority of the community, barriers like the negative reaction to the East Precinct wall still need to be overcome.

