Capitol Hill cookie creator Hello Robin debuts new U Village shop

In this season of closures, a Capitol Hill original is finally able to celebrate a new opening. 19th Ave E-born Hello Robin has debuted its first expansion, a new cookie shop in the University Village, a plan in the works since early last summer.

The new slightly larger shop and “cookie theater” where you can watch and mingle with the bakers in action will debut under ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Cookie fans have continued to line up along the sidewalk of the 19th Ave E original since its socially-distanced reopening.

Hello Robin, mother of the Mackles’more, debuted in late 2013 as part of a small wave of food and drink investment in new construction along 19th Ave E.

CHS talked with Robin Wehl Martin about the planned expansion to the outdoor mall and shopping center last June. Many months and a pandemic later, Wehl Martin and husband and co-owner Clay Martin have finally debuted their second shop in the Hello Robin family.

Its U Village neighbors are a slightly different mix than you’ll find on 19th Ave E. Here, the cookies neighbor the Village’s new Shake Shack location which is also debuting this week.

Meanwhile, there is also good “baked good” news for neighborhoods closer to the Capitol Hill core. CHS reported here on Temple Pastries arriving in the Central District and a new bakery and cafe in the works for Sea Wolf Bakers in Montlake.

The new Hello Robin is located in the northwest corner of University Village. Its debut hours are 2 to 8 PM but check Hello Robin social media for updates.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.