CHS Pics | ‘Super Massive’ smoke plume arrives over Seattle

The expected push of heavy smoke from West Coast wildfires arrived across the Seattle region late Thursday night as air sensors tipped from “moderate” to “unhealthy” readings across the area.

The city woke up to a grey, fog-like layer and predictions that the smoke will last through the weekend and possibly into Monday.

CHS reported here on the forecasts calling for air flows to carry the smoke from wildfires in Oregon and California into Western Washington.

State officials say it will get worse before it gets better. “Saturday will be worse for most areas, with few clean air getaways possible. ‘Clean air’ will become a relative term for most of this weekend,” they write in a Thursday update to the state’s Washington Smoke Information blog.

Officials recommend limiting outdoor activities while the smoke remains and keeping doors and windows closed. Also know that your COVID-19 masks won’t help with the smoke. The EPA has some tips on other ways to improve your air quality at home but if you haven’t already purchased an air filter system, there isn’t much help. If you’re feeling crafty, this DIY filter might be the way to go. Others are recommending draping a lightly damp towel over the back of your fan as a simple but only slightly effective DIY filter. Be careful mixing water, cloth, and electricity.

City and county officials including Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine will hold a morning press conference to discuss “preparations for forecasts of unhealthy to hazardous air quality caused by wildfires occurring during the crisis of COVID-19” including resources for people living homeless.

Meanwhile, to help you keep track of changing conditions, here are some useful links:

