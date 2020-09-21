City Council to vote on new $135M price tag for Madison Bus Rapid Transit project

The Seattle City Council Monday afternoon will vote on approving the new, higher budget for the Madison Bus Rapid Transit project.

In August, CHS reported on the upward revisions in local spending on the project needed to meet recommendations as the city vies for a $60 million federal grant.

The new total price tag on the project pencils out to $134 million, up from an originally approved $121 million.

The Seattle Department of Transportation told CHS in August the city’s portion of the increase would come from “cost savings on other large construction projects” and an agreement with Sound Transit for funding as part of its regional Sound Transit 3 package.

To meet the federal recommendations, the project’s construction timeline has also been extended. Service on the future RapidRide G line isn’t planned to begin until 2024.

The 2.3-mile, 10-station route will connect the waterfront through First Hill and Capitol Hill to Madison Valley.

Half of the project’s budget is expected to come from the Federal Transit Authority.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.