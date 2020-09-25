COVID and a lost lease: New closures on Capitol Hill include Heritage Distilling tasting room, Amandine, and Bar Sue

The COVID-19 crisis continues to take its toll on the small businesses of the Central District and Capitol Hill, though, so far, the concerns have mostly outnumbered the closures. Below are details on a handful of new closures to add to the list.

It is not clear if closures will ever outstrip the worries as the number of new infections has bottomed out after a late summer spike. What comes next is not known. There are fears of another climb in positive cases. There are calls to reopen more of the state’s economy as Washington watches other parts of the nation allowing the signs of normalcy we crave — kids in school, sports fans in stadiums, full cafes, crowded bars.

There have also been new openings that you have read about on CHS. And there are times when Pike/Pine venues look startlingly normal — until the 10 PM last call, that is.

Below, are the latest closures around the Hill. Hopefully, there will continue to be fewer than we feared.

Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill : The Gig Harbor-headquartered distillery’s Capitol Hill outpost never really caught on. Born in the summer of 2018 inside the overhauled Central Agency development just off E Union on the backside of Pike/Pine, Heritage’s taproom expansion here came complete with a microdistillery license and hopes its creations would add to the neighborhood’s craft brews and spirits. Its highlight, it turned out, was supplying the neighborhood, instead, with craft hand sanitizer. The company didn’t bother to publicly announce the closure but a company spokesperson confirms Heritage “made the extremely difficult decision to permanently close our Capitol Hill location.” HDC’s other Seattle expansion in Ballard remains open.

Amandine : The Chophouse Row streetfront bakery and cafe announced it will shutter at the end of the month. "It has been an honor to be a part of this wonderful community for the last five years," Amandine's closure note reads. The bakeshop from Sara Naftaly opened in the 11th Ave preservation and development project in late 2015. A year later, Sara and husband Bruce Naftaly opened Marmite next door after the first centerpiece restaurant in the Chophouse development shuttered. Marmite continues to serve its soup-centered menu but Amandine — and its hidden away upstairs seating area — will shutter after one more week of business September 30th.

Bar Sue: Billed as "Capitol Hill's Southern Bar," Bar Sue opened on 14th Ave in the Seattle-hot August of 2013 with "no frills and no fuss." The founding partnership included La Spiga alums Chris King, "born and raised in South Carolina", and Bracey Rogers (Arkansas) along with Skylar Keith hailing from the Seattle South of Georgetown and the now dearly departed Brass Tacks. The bar replaced the in the Lucky 8s China House project from Rogers that lasted only one year in the space. At the time, Bar Sue neighbored Restaurant Zoe and bear bar Diesel. Diesel is still there. Zoe was eventually replaced by gay bar Union which is now making plans for its new home a few blocks away in the old Sizzle Pie location. Sue's passing falls into this CHS roster of closings due to its timing. But ownership said it was not due to COVID-19. "We have been very fortunate to have a fantastic staff (family), as well as, the best regulars(also family)anyone could ever ask for!!," the goodbye message reads. " Let it be known, it was not Covid that took us, but a building owner unwilling to renew our lease." There's a sad sign of Capitol HIll normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 9/15/20

Food and drink

Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

No Parking , E Pike, announced 9/5/20

, E Pike, announced 9/5/20 Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

