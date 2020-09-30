Let’s just get these out of our system — Suika loses lease on E Pine

The Stranger may have left Capitol Hill but it maintains a few deep, tasty connections to the neighborhood. Rich Smith reports a favorite Pike/Pine joint Suika is set to close as lease issues will end its nearly six-year run on Capitol Hill.

But there is good news. As he searches for a new home, owner Makoto Kimoto says Suika will live on:

As he searches for a new location, Kimoto will keep part of Suika’s menu live online, using Rondo as its “ghost kitchen.” Patrons who love signature dishes such as the Creamy Udon, the Hellz Ramen, the Miso Ramen, and the Battera Sushi will be able to order through Uber Eats and/or Chowbus (he’s not sure which yet) and then pick-up the food at Rondo, or else have it delivered.

Suika arrived on E Pine taking over the former 611 Supreme space in late 2014 as an expansion of successful izakaya ventures in Vancouver BC with Kimoto’s modest approach to restaurant hype. “I don’t want to do any marketing or anything, just let people talk, if they like it,” he told CHS at the time.

With the closure, Kimoto is planning to get rid of some of the Suika equipment in a flea market sale next week.

Over the past six years, Kimoto has grown a cluster of Capitol Hill restaurants specializing in Japanese dishes, bar food, beers, and cocktails. 2020 started with the birth of Suika’s daytime-focused sibling Rondo on Broadway.

Tamari Bar, meanwhile, was born across the street from Suika in early 2018, as Kimoto showed off another entrepreneurial value — the ability to leverage someone else large, failed investment. Tamari Bar replaced the remnants of the World of Beers chain’s unsuccessful expansion to Capitol Hill.

Hopefully, similar opportunity might arise again for Kimoto on Capitol Hill. Given the ongoing ripples of closures across Capitol Hill food and drink, there might be plenty of spaces to choose from.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 9/29/20

Food and drink

Suika, lease issues, announced 9/27/2020

lease issues, announced 9/27/2020 Juicebox Cafe , announced 9/28/20

, announced 9/28/20 Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Amandine , closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20

, closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20 Bar Sue , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

Take 2 , 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20

, 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20 No Parking , E Pike, announced 9/5/20

, E Pike, announced 9/5/20 Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

