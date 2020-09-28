Natural wine shop Glinda will replace Juicebox Cafe on 12th Ave

A new natural wine spot is coming to 12th Ave from the creators of Juicebox Cafe and South Park’s Left Bank wine bar. The new project will bring an end to farmers market-born Juicebox’s 12th Ave cafe.

Glinda wine shop is set to debut in the former home of Juicebox at 1517 12th Ave in October with bottle service and delivery, according to the shop’s Instagram page.

“It’s our intention to carry forward the values that @juicebox_cafe manifested in this space. If these walls could talk they would tell a story of love, passion, and dedication to craft that we wholeheartedly intend to carry on,” Left Bank announced. “When it is safe to do so, we hope to continue as a safe place for community to gather.”

King County remains in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, with tightened restrictions on alcohol sales. While current guidelines allow for takeout bottle service and cocktails up until 10 PM, indoor seating is still prohibited unless accompanied by a “reasonable” selection of food offerings.

South Park neighborhood natural wine bar Left Bank opened in 2017 and owner Campbell Scarborough has since transitioned to a takeout bottle shop in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, Scarborough is embarking on a new business venture — Glinda — in collaboration with Kari Brunson, co-owner of Frankie & Jo’s plant-based ice cream shop and the recently closed Juicebox Cafe.

“This has been such a hard decision — both for us personally and for our community that we love,” Juicebox announced. “As we entered in to 2020, our business was healthier than ever and yet, so many factors outside of our control have let us know it is time to move on.”

Juicebox had its final day on September 20 after eight years of Capitol Hill business. Brunson started the “urban juicery” at the Broadway Farmers Market before transitioning to the 12th Ave brick and mortar space.

“We have absolutely loved serving you all these years,” the Juicebox announcement read. “In its place will be a new kind of juice.”

The closure of Juicebox comes amid business challenges near the ongoing center of protests at the neighboring East Precinct but the new venture shows that owners have hopes the block remains a viable business environment as they change focus to a new retail format.

La Dive, a natural wine bar that opened last year on E Pike, transitioned to a retail format at the depths of the COVID-19 restrictions but has slowly got back to its roots with wine bar hours on weekends. Capitol Hill residents and visitors must clearly be in the wine buying mood. Wide Eyed Wines opened recently as its sister “terroir bar” Light Sleeper gets set to join it inside Chophouse Row.

Brunson and Scarborough were not immediately available for comment. You can watch for updates at drinkglinda.com.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 9/28/20

Food and drink

Juicebox Cafe , announced 9/28/20

, announced 9/28/20 Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Amandine , closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20

, closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20 Bar Sue , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

No Parking , E Pike, announced 9/5/20

, E Pike, announced 9/5/20 Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

