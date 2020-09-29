One injured in First Hill shooting

Seattle Police searched First Hill and Freeway Park after a victim was found on the sidewalk with a reported gunshot wound to the chest in a shooting near 8th and Spring.

Police and Seattle Fire were called to the shooting Monday night around 10:30 PM. 911 callers reported hearing gunfire and at least two shots in the area near the 700 block of Spring between Hubbell and 8th.

According to police radio updates, witness descriptions provided limited information about the suspect. Police were looking for a Black male around 6’1″, with large Afro-style hair, and wearing track pants at the time of the shooting. There were no immediate arrests.

Seattle Fire was at the scene to treat the victim. We do not have information about the victim’s condition.

