One shot in reported 23rd Ave driveby

One person was hospitalized after a reported driveby shooting Sunday night near 23rd and Dearborn.

Police were called to reports of gunfire near a store in the area around 10:30 PM and found a male victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Seattle Fire arrived to treat the victim and rush him to the hospital.

Police say it was not believed his injuries were life-threatening.

According to witnesses, the victim was shot by someone in a vehicle reported fleeing from the scene but police said they did not have more details of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Police searched the area but there were no reported arrests. There were also reported shootings in two other incidents overnight around King County.

Monday’s shooting follows a string of gun incidents in the area including three deadly shootings in the Central District since August.

