Override: Seattle City Council overcomes mayor’s veto of 2020 cuts to police budget — UPDATE

The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of a 2020 budget rebalancing package that marked the immediate start of funding reductions for the police department with cuts of the salaries of 100 officers and the elimination of the Navigation Team that clears homeless encampments.

Going into the meeting, the council appeared likely to instead pass what it considered a compromise with the mayor’s office that scaled back the already modest reductions in the initial measure that council members had called a “down payment” on the way to deeper cuts to police funding. The move came as large-scale demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality dominated conversation in the city. Protest leaders have called for an at least 50% cut to the Seattle Police Department budget, which totaled $409 million in 2020. Seven of the nine council members indicated support for such a reduction.

While council members Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda, Andrew Lewis, Dan Strauss, Lisa Herbold, and Tammy Morales as well as Council President Lorena González voted to override the mayor’s veto, council members Debora Juarez and Alex Pedersen voted to sustain it.

Sawant was the only member to vote against the original bill in August, calling it an “austerity budget” and Juarez was absent.

Seven votes were needed to overcome the mayor’s vetoes.

“When I look back in this moment in time, I want to be able to tell my daughter, who I am currently holding in my arms, that I did the right thing and that I voted on the right side of history,” González said. “My vote today to override the mayor’s veto is one action to move our city toward a more just society.”

UPDATE: “At the end of the day, after previous promises of a 50 percent cut to SPD, the reductions to the SPD budget are almost exactly those proposed by the Mayor and former Chief Best, but none of the other issues Council admitted are problems have been addressed,” Kelsey Nyland, spokesperson for Durkan’s office, said in a statement after the vote. “For weeks, the Mayor has worked with Council and offered solutions in an attempt to find common ground. The Mayor thought they had built that consensus on many issues in the compromise legislation introduced yesterday. While councilmembers have publicly stated they wanted to work with Mayor Durkan to address issues in the 2020 budget, they chose a different path.”

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

The original package amounted to around $3 million in cuts for the rest of 2020. It also included $17 million in community investments, with $10 million earmarked to scale up community-led public safety organizations, $4 million for youth-focused safety programs like Community Passageways, and $3 million for the participatory budgeting process. Vetoes of bills focused on these community investments were overridden unanimously.

Here are the specific cuts that legislation makes:

Cut 32 officers from patrol – $533,000

Reduced specialized units including officers assigned to mounted unit, school resource officers, homeland security, harbor patrol, SWAT team – $250,000

Removed officers from Navigation Team, ensuring homeless neighbors are not retraumatized by armed patrol officers – $216,000

Reduced staff budget through recognizing expected attrition – $500,000

Reduced administrative costs, including salaries, community outreach, public affairs

Cut $56,000 from training and travel expenses

Cut recruitment and retention – $800,000

Transferred victim advocates from SPD to Human Services Department – $377,000 impact

Removed two sworn officer positions from the 911 Emergency Call Center

During council deliberations, Durkan’s office put out a statement calling on council members to sustain her veto, saying “this work is too important to not do together.”

Many of these provisions would have been either eliminated or dampened in the substitute package the council passed Tuesday. Almost into October, it’s unclear if there is enough time to carry out layoffs given the mayor’s veto, extended council deliberations, and the time it would then take to negotiate with the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

The new proposal would have gotten rid of the original reduction of the police force by 100 officers, set to be carried out through layoffs and attrition by the end of this year. The Navigation Team similarly wouldn’t have been dismantled and the controversial cuts to the salaries of police commanders wouldn’t be happening. The Navigation Team, which has drawn the ire of activists, instead would have gotten an additional $500,000 to pay for mental health services and other assistance while two already-vacant positions on the team for police officers would be eliminated.

Several council members who came into Tuesday’s meeting without publicly committing to vote either way on the vetoes said the compromise with Durkan didn’t live up to the commitments they have made over the summer to reimaging public safety.

“This work is too important to stop and play political games,” Strauss said. “Overall, the compromise bill falls short of what was and is widely known to be the shared objectives of this council.”

The new bill would have committed the new interim chief, Adrian Diaz, to working with the city on a plan for out-of-order layoffs as pushed by the council. He would then have had to petition the Public Safety Civil Service Commission for permission to do so. It also requested that Durkan conduct a study of police command staff wages.

In announcing her retirement after the council passed their budget rebalancing last month, former SPD Chief Carmen Best cited the salary cuts and the layoffs that she said would have had to have hit the younger, more diverse class of officers due to seniority.

How about the community investments? The original $17 million would have turned into $2.5 million for violence-prevention programs and $1 million for participatory budgeting aimed at improving public safety.

All of these compromise provisions pointed to the council giving up more in negotiations with the mayor’s office.

The Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now coalitions that have been on the frontlines of the fight to slash the police budget said in a statement Monday that the new proposal “guts efforts to divest from policing and invest in the Black community. This is unacceptable. This is anti-Black.”

“We reject the new bill,” the statement reads. “We reject a bill that does not reduce the size of SPD, that keeps the failed Navigation Team mostly in place, along with budget lines for mounted police, police officers in school, and more.”

UPDATE: “Today, we are encouraged to see the City Council—emboldened by the support of tens of thousands of BIPOC community members—resist Mayor Durkan’s bullying tactics and anti-Black obstructionism,” a statement from the groups following the vote begins. “Specifically, City Council upheld their decision to divest from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 3 million dollars—less than 1% of SPD’s annual budget—and invest modestly in Black communities.” You can read the full statement here.

Today, we and @decrimseattle are encouraged to see the @SeattleCouncil—emboldened by the support of tens of thousands of BIPOC community members (that's y'all!)—resist @MayorJenny ’s bullying tactics and anti-Black obstructionism. — King County Equity Now (Official) (@KCEquityNow) September 23, 2020

There was a tense exchange between Sawant and the council president near the end of the council’s deliberations as the District 3 rep accused her colleagues of breaking the law in their negotiations on the compromise bill. Sawant then said González misrepresented her concerns, but González closed debate and proceeded to the vote.

“I’m not misrepresenting anything,” González said. “I’m not going to debate with you. I’m not going to argue with you. We are moving on.”

The council will be getting little break before jumping into 2021 budget negotiations in the coming weeks. Durkan’s budget proposal for next year is set to be released next week. She has said it will include $100 million in investments in communities of color. Then the council will spend much of October and November working on and eventually passing the one-year budget.

In her statement, Durkan’s spokesperson Nyland said the mayor “remains committed to making changes in policing and investing in community.”

“Even with the City’s significant budget shortfall in 2021, Mayor Durkan will continue to engage Seattle in reimagining policing, will continue to work with Chief Diaz to restructure SPD and its budget and will propose a budget that makes a $100 million investment in BIPOC communities,” the spokesperson said.

Early on in this summer’s budget rebalancing process sparked by shortfalls stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Durkan proposed cutting $20 million in 2020 from the police budget in the form of overtime and reductions in other expenses. While this summer’s back-and-forth has highlighted long standing tensions between City Hall and the mayor’s office, they seemed to agree that some police duties, like 911 operations and parking enforcement, should be removed from the department.

“We listened, we acted, we knew it was an important first step in a longer term and more inclusive process to come this fall,” said Mosqueda, who chair’s the council’s budget committee. “The summer budgeting process and the special summer budget is not the end-all, be-all, and this was not the place that we were going to be able to make the large systemic changes.” She noted these changes amount to less than a 1% cut to the 2020 police budget and called these reductions a “symbolic message” of future bargaining.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.