Police bust up crowds for fifth night in a row after demonstrations and fires in the street follow Cal Anderson march

A large march in solidarity with protest movements in Portland and around the world traveled from Capitol Hill to City Hall and back Saturday. For the fifth night in a row, the demonstrations ended with police locking down the blocks around the East Precinct and streets covered with fire retardant foam.

Like the early days before the CHOP protest occupation, there is no clear end in sight to nightly clashes with police and property damage from police and protesters as demonstrators demand major systemic changes and SPD shifts its strategies nightly to try to quell the crowds. Some point to the City Council’s overrides of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s vetoes of budget cuts to the Seattle Police Department but there is much left to be worked out on that front as concern grows over how the Durkan administration will respond and deploy the millions in community funds earmarked for Black and BIPOC-led organizations. Meanwhile, incidents of police killings continue to stoke frustrations.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Tonight, SPD met BLM protesters with force and alternative tactics. Many protesters arrested, and threatened violence and "pain" to Media and @NLG_Seattle. This is the most unorganized I've seen SPD, despite Lt Jay Dyment's willingness to have a dialogue with #EveryDayMarch lead. pic.twitter.com/lEKOOcnmhC — Tom (@tbw875) September 27, 2020

Seattle Police and demonstrators reported at least 10 were arrested overnight Saturday, the majority swept up and singled out in the first clash of the evening just after 7 PM as SPD command issued its first dispersal order of the night after fires were set in the street to barricades of debris, and objects gathered from nearby sidewalks and business fronts.

It follows a string of marches followed by confrontations this week. Friday night’s conflict took on more mobile proportions with small fires set across the Central District including a fire set inside the construction site on the youth jail campus along 12th Ave that reportedly did little damage. Thursday also featured burning barricades and arrests around the East Precinct.

Saturday night’s incidents began in an afternoon gathering at Cal Anderson with livestreamers showing larger crowds to march in solidarity with other Black Lives Matter demonstrations in other cities. The procession’s return to Capitol Hill was also a crowded affair, busy with restaurant and nightlife crowds only partly limited by the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Hot dogs continue to be served just minutes prior to SPD issuing a dispersal to the protestors assembled at 11th and Pine this evening. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/2pdCAkeVIK — matt (@mmitgang) September 27, 2020

SPD’s response shifted slightly in the midst of the busier environment as individual incident commanders attempted to directly address the crowds including the announcements of dispersal orders. The department reported and posted pictures of property damage from across the day’s activities here.

There were at least three dispersal orders given on the night as SPD would gather its forces and, usually led by bike officers and blast balls, move in to clear crowds around street fires. After the first order around 7 PM, another followed around 7:45 PM and yet another an hour later after a large fire was set at 11th and E Olive St.

By that point, SPD had stopped including media in its orders to clear the area as reporters, and green-helmeted legal observers started to outnumber demonstrators.

