Police investigate gunfire and bullet through apartment window at 12th and Yesler

A round of gunfire sent a bullet into a nearby apartment and left at least one car riddled with bullets but there were no victims in a shooting late Wednesday night near 12th and Yesler.

Police and Seattle Fire were called just after 11 PM to the scene for reports of gunfire and a male down on the pavement. Police arrived to find bullet damage to homes and vehicles but there were no victims found at the scene.

According to East Precinct radio, one resident reported a bullet crashed through their window during the shooting. Police also found a car with its windows shot out and several bullet holes near 12th and Boren.

As police collected evidence and witness statements and searched the area for vehicles and people reported fleeing the area, more gunfire was reported nearby.

Police stopped one vehicle matching the description of a car seen leaving the shooting and detained at least one occupant in a stop near Rainier and King.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.