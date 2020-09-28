Police search for assailant and suspect vehicle after 11th and Pike stabbing — UPDATE

One person was stabbed and Seattle Police were searching for an assailant and a suspect vehicle in an incident at 11th and Pike Sunday night.

911 callers reported the assault just after 6 PM and SPD arrived to find a male victim suffering knife injuries to his abdomen.

Witnesses described a blue Toyota Camry driven by the suspect in the incident last seen headed northbound on 11th Ave. The car suffered damage to its rear driver-side door in a collision during the incident, according to East Precinct radio updates.

The victim was reported to be bleeding heavily by arriving police. Seattle Fire medics were called to the scene to treat the victim and transport him to the hospital. We do not have any updates on the patient’s condition. UPDATE: SFD says the victim is a man in his 30s who was transported to Harborview in stable condition.

The stabbing took place near one of the most closely watched and monitored areas of Capitol Hill as protests and demonstrations have continued in the area. There was no protest activity underway in the area at the time of Sunday’s attack. Police were looking for security video from nearby buildings as they collected evidence at the scene and searched the area for the suspect vehicle.

UPDATE 8:45 PM: Surveillance video provided to CHS shows a man in a Seahawks jersey chase down the Camry as it turns onto 11th off E Pike. As he catches and bangs on the car, the driver appears to exit the vehicle and assault the man in the jersey who can be seen staggering around the intersection after the car speeds away.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.