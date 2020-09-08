Police search for suspect after 15th Ave Key Bank robbery

Seattle Police were searching for the suspect in a late afternoon hold-up at the 15th Ave E Key Bank.

Police were called to the Capitol Hill bank just after 4:20 PM to a report of a suspect making off with a bag full of money after ditching a tracking device from inside the satchel, according to East Precinct radio updates.

Officers surrounded the bank but the suspect had already fled the area on foot.

Police were searching for a suspect described as black male, around 5’9″, wearing eyeglasses, a plaid pattern shirt and a hat with a full brim, and carrying a blue bag while “walking in a feminine manner.” According to radio updates, the description matched a suspect wanted in connection with similar heists.

There were no immediate arrests.