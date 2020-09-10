Raised Doughnuts making long-term plans for new home next year at 24th and Union

The Central District’s Raised Doughnuts is already two years old and making big plans for a new home by the time it turns three.

Raised owner Mi Kim confirmed her plans to move the artisan doughnut shop across the street as part of the mix of businesses planned to be part of the new Midtown Square development when it completes construction and opens in late 2021.

“This new space is actually what I had originally wanted from day one,” Kim writes. “I showed I Miun (business partner) stock photos of the vision before I even had a recipe. And this new space has all the elements! Our current space was exactly what we needed at that time, and we are going to miss it!”

In 2018, Kim and food and drink entrepreneur I-Miun Liu opened Raised in the former Collins Gold Exchange and minimart that was once lined up to become a new Central District burger mart.

Their investment in the area has been part of an influx of new businesses and restaurants around 23rd and Union centered around the coming Midtown development and the equitable and affordable development Liberty Bank Building that opened in March 2019 with an emphasis on hiring minority construction contractors, and attracting Black residents and Black-owned businesses. That project’s restaurant centerpiece Communion from Kristi Brown is nearing an opening after delays this summer.

Across the street, Midtown Square will fill the site of the former Midtown Center shopping strip with a three-piece, seven-story mixed-use apartment development with 428 market-rate and affordable apartment units, a quasi-public central plaza, and a huge underground parking garage. Regional pharmacy chain Bartell Drugs is planned to occupy the large retail space on the corner of 23rd and Union with a mix of smaller, more neighborhood focused retail and restaurant spaces surrounding the inner square, — “with a goal of renting to local, minority-owned businesses,” developer Lake Union Partners has said.

Displaced neighborhood bar the Neighbor Lady is also planning on becoming part of the new development.

Some of the small businesses part of the old shopping center were left in the dust by the changes including Saad Ali’s 99 Cents Plus store. The neighborhood’s post office was also displaced by the development but replaced by a smaller facility reopening nearby on E Union.

Meanwhile, plans are moving forward on the rest of the Midtown block where Africatown and Capitol Hill Housing are collaborating on the affordable Africatown Plaza mixed-use project.

The new Raised will rise on the other end of the block at the corner of 24th and Union. Kim says there will be more seating and a different look than the current shop.

“We will be able to make more cakes and doughnuts and who knows what else we’ll get into with more space,” she writes. “We like to do things organically so any changes or additions we make are phased in slowly to make sure it all makes sense and works. We’re excited to see what those things are moving forward.”

Kim said there will also be space for classes when they can resume — including cake and doughnut sessions and seasonal cookie classes, too.

For a more near-term sweet treat, Temple Pastries is set to open this month on S. Jackson.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.