Seattle Parks surveys thoughts on new community garden and ‘conversation circle’ in Cal Anderson

The process to add new features and resources to Cal Anderson continues with new community meetings coming in October and a new survey about your use of the park and your thoughts on “community initiatives that emerged during the CHOP/CHAZ.”

CHS reported earlier this month on the ongoing Seattle Parks community process to shape the upgrades and changes at Cal Anderson that city officials say can incorporate the ongoing need for human services and resources for the homeless community around the park.

As officials prepare for the last in a series of three community meeting sessions scheduled for next month, a new survey is collecting feedback on how people have used the park and how safe they feel there now and in the past.

The survey also “investigates the existing community initiatives that emerged during the CHOP/CHAZ.” — a community garden and a listening circle.

You can learn more and weigh in at 2020calandersonpark.com.

Another element of CHOP, meanwhile, is also undergoing a city-backed overhaul as the large Black Lives Matter mural has been temporarily removed from E Pine so artists can recreate their work in a new, more durable format.

Meanwhile, the third and final sessions of online community meetings have been scheduled. “We started the conversation with meetings in the beginning of August framing the topic, reviewing the history of the park and discussing ideas to better create a sense of belonging,” the project’s managers write. “In the second week of September we held meetings to inventory and prioritize ideas by reviewing the opportunities and constraints of the site. In the third and final meeting, we will discuss implementation and piloting of immediate action items.”

Wednesday, Oct 7 at 6:00pm – 7:30pm.

Use linkhttps://dlrgroup.zoom.us/j/96794281610 Thursday, Oct 8 at 12:00pm – 1:30pm.

