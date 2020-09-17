Standoff reported in Cal Anderson after medical call becomes crime scene — UPDATE: Murder

Seattle Police filled Cal Anderson Wednesday night surrounding the Seattle Public Utilities pumphouse on the west side of the area where a suspect was reportedly holed up inside the fenced-off facility after a medical response in the park transitioned to a crime scene.

Seattle Fire was called to the park around 8 PM and a female was reported undergoing CPR as police were called to the scene. SPD summoned homicide detectives to the scene, typical in situations involving criminal assaults and not necessarily an indication of a death in the incident.

We are checking with SPD and SFD to learn more.

SFD reports its crews performed life saving efforts for an approximately 30-year-old woman who was in critical condition. SPD says the victim has died and that police are conducting an investigation. The death is considered suspicious but SPD could not yet provide further information. The woman was found near the SPU pumphouse.

UPDATE 10:25 PM: SPD says the situation is a homicide investigation and there is a barricade standoff with the suspect underway in the park.

#HappeningNow – @SeattlePD negotiators attempt to communicate with suspect who has barricaded himself inside a pump house at Cal Anderson Park. Eyewitnesses in park are telling me he is the murder suspect. However no confirmation from SPD at this time. pic.twitter.com/XARaLroWq8 — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) September 17, 2020

Police were reported surrounding the pumphouse in a barricade situation with a suspect they reported via East Precinct radios was armed with with pepper spray and a taser inside.

Officers were also reported closing down streets to traffic during the incident.

A person familiar with the situation said the man and woman knew each other and both were well known to campers and volunteers around the park.

Cal Anderson has remained busy though officially closed to the public as activists have continued their efforts to establish a mutual aid facility in the park for the area’s homeless community even after repeated sweeps by the city and SPD.

#seattlepolice have shut down 11th and Olive pic.twitter.com/uZud1B2RYo — Sly deSilva (@slydesilva) September 17, 2020

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.