Tax Amazon campaign hit with late reporting fine

The Tax Amazon campaign is being hit with a $2,500 fine by the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission over late filings on more than $100,000 in contributions.

“The Tax Amazon 2020 Committee (the “Committee”) filed 25 C-3s reporting almost $100,000 in contributions multiple days late,” a letter sent to the campaign’s manager Eva Metz last week reads. “In addition, a C-4 that showed how much money the campaign had on hand in mid-July was filed almost a month late, and another amendment showing an additional $23,000 in spending was filed today.”

The Tax Amazon campaign backed by District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has been working to put a tax on Seattle’s largest businesses on the ballot.

Earlier this summer, the City Council passed legislation creating a COVID-19 economic relief package and a new payroll tax on large businesses that could generate more than $200 million a year for housing, business assistance, and community spending.

In levying the fine against the campaign, the SEEC executive director Wayne Barnett writes that past issues on Sawant’s election campaign were a factor:

The Committee late-filed 25 C-3s and two C-4s showing significant fundraising and significant spending multiple days late. I am imposing a penalty of $2,500. (I fined Councilmember Sawant’s 2015 re-election campaign $2,000 for late reporting, which I can only conclude did not have the desired deterrent effect.)

The Tax Amazon fine is slated to be on the agenda at Wednesday’s SEEC session. The fine can be appealed within 14 days.

