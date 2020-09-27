Post navigation

Prev: (09/25/20) | Next: (09/27/20)

This week in CHS history | Harry’s Fine Foods debuts, Seattle U off-leash controversy, Roanoke Tavern changes hands

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

16,000-square-foot H Mart grocery will be at center of Capitol Hill Station mixed-use development

‘All Dogs Must be Leashed’ — Overrun by naughty off-leash visitors (and their dogs), Seattle U changes policy


After nearly 25 years, Capitol Hill’s classic Roanoke Park Place Tavern to get new owners

2018

 

The curse of the Bagel Deli

Facing move, nonprofit axes longtime Capitol Hill Christmas tree lot

2017

 

‘Wine lifestyle brand’ and marketer behind $6.35M Broadway building buy

Guilty plea in Ingrid Lyne murder case

2016

 

As city studies Capitol Hill street where man fatally struck by driver, neighbors call for urgent action

Capitol Hill food+drink | First look: Harry’s Fine Foods reborn at Bellevue and Mercer

CHS Pics | The Boss on Capitol Hill

2015

 

What counting every Pike/Pine pedestrian on a summer night reveals

Capitol Hill food+drink | Peloton at center of bicycle cafe pack coming to Pike/Pine, 12th Ave

Capitol Hill post office finds a new Broadway home

2010

 

When you wake up Wednesday morning, Capitol Hill will have the city’s first bike box

CC’s says it has new lease, secret new home on its last night on Madison

Tight times: Fancy underwear shop Red Drawers 3rd business in 3 months to close on 14th

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.