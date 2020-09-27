This week in CHS history | Harry’s Fine Foods debuts, Seattle U off-leash controversy, Roanoke Tavern changes hands

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
16,000-square-foot H Mart grocery will be at center of Capitol Hill Station mixed-use development
‘All Dogs Must be Leashed’ — Overrun by naughty off-leash visitors (and their dogs), Seattle U changes policy
After nearly 25 years, Capitol Hill’s classic Roanoke Park Place Tavern to get new owners
Facing move, nonprofit axes longtime Capitol Hill Christmas tree lot
‘Wine lifestyle brand’ and marketer behind $6.35M Broadway building buy
As city studies Capitol Hill street where man fatally struck by driver, neighbors call for urgent action
Capitol Hill food+drink | First look: Harry’s Fine Foods reborn at Bellevue and Mercer
What counting every Pike/Pine pedestrian on a summer night reveals
Capitol Hill food+drink | Peloton at center of bicycle cafe pack coming to Pike/Pine, 12th Ave
When you wake up Wednesday morning, Capitol Hill will have the city’s first bike box
CC’s says it has new lease, secret new home on its last night on Madison
Tight times: Fancy underwear shop Red Drawers 3rd business in 3 months to close on 14th
